Two more people charged in vehicle shooting case

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Lumberton man and 15-year-old were arrested Friday in connection with a recent shooting that sent a 9-year-old girl to the hospital.

Joshua A. Locklear and the juvenile were arrested by sheriff’s investigators, U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force members and Lumberton police officers at the Lumberton Budget Inn Motel, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear is charged with accessory after the fact, possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

“A search of the Budget Inn Motel room and a vehicle led to the seizure of two firearms and ammunition,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Three other people have been charged this week in connection with the Sept. 11 vehicle shooting on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke that injured one woman and sent her daughter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old juvenile surrendered to sheriff’s investigators Thursday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old Lumberton resident were charged Monday by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The three juveniles are being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

On Sept. 11, deputies responded about 10:14 p.m. to the 80 block of Darrell Drive in Pembroke after receiving a report that two people had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Retona Sosa, 41, and her daughter were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Sosa was treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. The girl was taken to an undisclosed hospital and listed in critical condition. Two other family members were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

The girl’s medical condition has since improved, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was removed from the ventilator Sunday and listed in stable condition on Monday.

Sosa issued a statement on Facebook Thursday stating that her daughter was on the way home from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.