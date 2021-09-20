Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Lumberton

LUMBERTON — A pedestrian died recently after being struck by a vehicle on Singletary Church Road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Trooper R.J. Marks responded Friday about 8:19 p.m. to a crash on Singletary Church Road near McKinnon Rollin Road about 4.5 miles east of Lumberton, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

John Russell Hunt, 61, of 1293 Singletary Church Road in Lumberton, died Friday after he was hit by a 2010 Mazda passenger car operated by 31-year-old Kristin Nichole West, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, Locklear said.

“Mr. Hunt was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the Northbound travel lane,” Locklear said in a prepared statement.

The vehicle was traveling north when Hunt was struck, he said. After impact, Hunt came to rest in a ditch and the vehicle stopped in the roadway. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by Robeson County Emergency Medical Services.

West was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. She was not impaired at the time of the collision, according to Locklear. Speed was not a factor in the crash.

“Impairment is suspected for Mr. Hunt,” Locklear said.

No charges have been issued in the case, Locklear told The Robesonian on Monday.

