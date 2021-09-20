Made in Robeson returns to RCC Oct. 15

LUMBERTON — On Oct. 15, Robeson Community College is bringing back Made in Robeson.

The event, which celebrates National Manufacturing Month, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Made in Robeson showcases manufacturing companies in the county and offers students the opportunity to ask questions and learn about those companies. Last year’s event drew students from 13 schools in Robeson County.

“We are going to shine the light on all the good things that Robeson County has to offer,” said Patrick Jacques, dean of Applied Technology and Public Safety at RCC. “From Campbell’s Soup in Maxton to Emerging Technology Institute in Red Springs to Elkay Manufacturing in Lumberton, Robeson County’s got a lot to offer and the job opportunities are endless.”

The purpose of Made in Robeson is to not only highlight the manufacturing industry in Robeson County, but to also let students know that training is available at RCC.

Individuals can earn an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate in a technical field that will help them become prepared to land a job in the workforce without ever leaving Robeson County, according to a prepared statement from RCC.

“Our program of focus will be Welding, Industrial Systems, Electrical Systems, Mechatronics Engineering, and Information Technology,” Jacques stated. “This will be an opportunity for high school students, as well as members of the public, to see what is ‘Made in Robeson’ as we highlight our programs of study, and the different pathways available to earning a credential, and also showcase companies from within Robeson County.”

The event is free and open to the public.

“Area high school students from Robeson County have been invited and are scheduled to be in attendance,” Jacques said. “It’s going to be a great day to come out and see the different elements that go into manufacturing and to learn more about the county we live in.”