County commissioners bolster efforts to bring broadband to Robeson County

Gretchen Lutz, president of the Robeson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, right, addresses Robeson County Commissioners Monday as Gary Locklear, a county attorney, and commissioners Wixie Stephens, John Cummings and David Edge listen. Lutz told commissioners of plans for a medicine garden and asked for funding to help the effort become a reality.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners approved a plan Monday to move forward with the effort of providing county-wide broadband services.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved the Robeson County Digital Inclusion Plan, which includes projects and strategies to bring broadband to Robeson County. The plan will be used to apply for grants in the effort, said Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue after the meeting.

“In the past 18 months, both ATMC, and Spectrum have received grants which will allow them to build fiber optic broadband infrastructure in various Robeson County communities,” the plan reads.

Areas served through those companies that are installing the network include Pembroke, Maxton, Orrum, Marietta and Proctorville.

The county also will use responses from the Robeson County Broadband Survey implemented this month to help it address areas of need, according to the plan. Other goals were outlined in the plan such as improving digital literacy skills in communities across the county.

Faline Dial, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, described it as “very informative.”

“There’s much effort being done to get broadband all over our county and this plan will help us get more funds, I understand,” Dial said.

In other matters, commissioners heard a request for funding from Gretchen Lutz, president of the Robeson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

Lutz said the organization has plans to construct a medicine wheel garden that will contain herbs and be placed at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. The garden will educate members of the public on the uses of herbs for medicinal purposes and its history in American Indian culture. Lutz said she hopes to have the garden complete by the end of October.

“It will be a permanent installation,” Lutz told commissioners.

A concrete path, which will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, will also be constructed through the garden to allow for better accessibility, she said.

The Lumberton City Council and mayor donated $1,250 toward the effort, she said. Commissioners took no action during the meeting Monday.

However, Blue told The Robesonian after the meeting that commissioners plan to donate at a later date.

Apryl McCoy called for commissioners to take action and work with city leaders to reduce crime in the Quail Acres area.

Criminal activity is happening “openly and blatantly” in the neighborhood, in which her family members live, McCoy said.

“I come to this board to say enough is enough,” McCoy said.

The area is in the city limits, according to county officials. However, McCoy urged commissioners to work with the city to address crime, stating that her family members are afraid of being struck by bullets.

Blue told McCoy she would speak with Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and follow up with her later.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved closing out Fiscal Year 2020-21 Robeson County Home and Community Care Block Grant Funds.

Twilla Allen, administratrator for the Aging Program of the Lumber River Council of Governments, told commissioners that state and federal funds totaled $1,194,122 and the county’s match was $119,412.

“I come before you to say that we were able to spend all of those funds,” she said.

COVID-19 did pose challenges, Allen said. There were fewer riders in Southeast Area Transit vehicles, which provide public transportation. A workforce shortage in medical workers also was experienced.

“Thank you for your great work,” Dial said.

Also during the meeting, commissioners tabled a request from Lacy Cummings to rezone an area from Highway Commercial District to Residential Agricultural District to allow for single family living at the corner of Deep Branch and Lowe Road in Lumberton.

The request was tabled until the Oct. 18 meeting when a representative for the case could be present. No one was present Monday during the public hearing.

Also tabled to Oct. 18 was a special use permit request from Red Springs-based AMC Auto Sales, which seeks to move its automotive shop operations to an area on N.C. 211 West in Philadelphus, about four miles from its current business location. The permit would allow the dealership to operate in a Residential Agricultural District.

Commissioners approved a rezoning request from Stout Land Development to change an area on Sandy Grove Road in Parkton from Residential Agricultural District to Residential Single Family District to allow for stick-built homes to be constructed on the property.

Also approved was a memorandum of understanding between the commissioner board and the Robeson County Board of Elections that the county will provide personnel administration, leave policies, compensation and benefits and policies “concerning disciplinary actions against employees.” It will continue to be in effect until modified or terminated.

During the meeting, commissioners also reappointed James Pankey to another three-year term on the Board of Equalization and Review. Pankey’s term expired on Dec. 31.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]