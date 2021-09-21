Crime report

September 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gregory Jacobs, Frank Drive, Pembroke; Zachary Sidelinger, Marion Stage Road, Fairmont; Priscilla Collins, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Hollis Martin, Harrington Road, Fairmont; and Zonya Locklear, Bunk Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Melvin, South Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Glen Vollrath, Vollrath Drive, Maxton; and Scott Bell, Shekah Heights Drive, Pembroke.

Horace Locklear reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred Judston Drive in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chadney Wood, Hardin Road, Lumberton; Cathy Finnie, Benson Chapel Road, Rowland; Susan Castlebury, N.C. 904, Fairmont; Henry Chavis, McArthur Road, Maxton; Jerrell Bethea, New Bethel Church Road, St. Pauls; Christopher Hardison, U.S. 74 West, Maxton; Murphy Brown, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls; and Blayne Tucker, Juanita Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chuck Oxendine, Philadelphus Road and John French Road, Pembroke; Kendall Gaddy, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Dollar General Inc., Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Fernando Perez, Forest Road, Lumberton; James Jones, Outlaw Road, Maxton; Deon Berrien, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Tommie Kersey, Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; Juvenile, Lowe Road, Lumberton; Jayme Bracey, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; and Crystal Hopkins, Blue Road, Parkton.

Hurdist McLean reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Long Branch Drive in Lumberton.

An unnamed person reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were a victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Community Road in St. Pauls.