Boys and Girls Center of Lumberton set to hold jelly doughnut contest Saturday

September 21, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — “How many jelly-filled doughnuts can you eat in 20 seconds?”

That is the question the Boys and Girls Center of Lumberton wants to answer. To find out, the center plans to hold a doughnut-eating contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. The entry fee is $5.

The person who eats the most doughnuts in the 20-second period will receive a $200 gift certificate. The runner-up gets a $100 gift certificate and the third place prize is a $50 gift certificate.

For additional information, call 910-738-8474 or 910-671-3869.