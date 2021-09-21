Boys and Girls Center of Lumberton set to hold jelly doughnut contest Saturday

LUMBERTON — The last week has been the deadliest period of the COVID-19 pandemic in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 23 virus-related deaths between Sept. 14 and Monday, up from the 13 reported from Sept. 7-13. This tops Jan. 9-15, 2021 as the deadliest seven-day period pertaining to the virus in Robeson County.

There have been 374 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

“In the last three-week period, 63 Robeson residents died due to COVID — averaging three per day,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “With the boosters on the horizon, now is the time to get vaccinated before vaccination sites get very crowded. We already have had far more than our share of cases and deaths.”

There were 778 new virus cases reported by the Health Department between Sept. 14 and Monday; this brings the county’s pandemic total to 24,651.

Of these, 622 reported their race; of those 622, 306 are American Indian individuals; 162 are white, 98 are African American, 18 are Hispanic and 38 are listed as other.

“If you look at the positive cases for the past 21 days, you will note that American Indians account for 47% of the total,” Smith said. “However, if the unlisted fall along the same frequency as the tests with a race recorded, it would add another 10% to the total — 57%. At 27% vaccinated, it indicates that the population most likely to test positive is also the population most likely to be unvaccinated.”

The county’s testing positivity rate over the last two weeks is 12.6%, according to Smith; while this is 3% higher than the state average and nearly 8% above the stated goal of 5%, this is still an improvement from the 15% rate Smith stated last week.

A community testing site is set up at UNC Health Southeastern’s Health Park just off Interstate 95 on Dawn Drive; a COVID-19 treatment site is established by FEMA at the same location.

There have been 51,773 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS statistics, with 43,427 people considered fully vaccinated. These numbers are listed as 40% and 33% of the county’s population, respectively, though Smith points out those numbers may be slightly better due to the decline in the county’s population since the 2010 Census.

“Since they are still using a population base of 134,000 plus and the (2020) Census revealed only 116,000-plus, the percent for the first dose is actually 44% for the county — not great, but at least better,” Smith said.

UNC Health Southeastern reports 35 virus-positive individuals in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, of whom 33 are unvaccinated. This is down from the 39 virus-positive patients reported on Sept. 14.

Of these, 10 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit and eight are on a ventilator.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 12 active cases among its student body, 12 among faculty and staff and five among subcontractors as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Since the fall semester began in August, there have been 83 cases among the student body, 29 among faculty and staff and 14 among subcontractors; the figures for each group already match or exceed the case numbers from the entire spring semester.

Statewide, 42,547 new cases were reported by NCDHHS from Sept. 15 through Tuesday, down from 45,569 cases from Sept. 8-14. There have been 1,350,697 total cases in North Carolina.

There were 506 virus-related deaths reported in the state in that period, up fro 474 from Sept. 8-14, to bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 15,811.

There are 3,464 virus-related hospitalizations in North Carolina as of Tuesday, down from 3,690 on Sept. 14.

There have been 5,528,799 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide as of Tuesday, or 57% of the population; 5,065,727 people are considered to be fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.