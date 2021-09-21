Public Schools of Robeson County to offer free COVID testing for students, staff

Burnette Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has teamed up with MAKO Medical to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff members, according to the school district’s chief communications officer.

“Thanks to federal funding, the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) is launching free COVID-19 testing to help keep our students and employees safe. Through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ partnership with MAKO, a COVID-19 testing company, PSRC will offer free pooled PCR testing to students and employees at each school site,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

The effort is part of the StrongSchoolsNC K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program. The school district is among more than 200 school districts participating in the program, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The program is funded by a $10 billion grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which “to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff and students to assist schools in reopening safely for in-person instruction,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The StrongSchoolsNC testing program encourages local flexibility in building a testing plan that works best for each local school community and meets CDC guidance,” the NCDHHS website reads.

“Free, school-based testing for COVID-19 is an important layer of protection to keep our children in the classroom. Testing in schools helps us quickly detect COVID-19 and reduce the risk of further spread. And providing testing at school ensures every student has easy and convenient access to testing services,” according to NCDHHS.

Students will be tested in groups, Burnette said. As of Tuesday, the school system was collaborating with MAKO Medical to set a testing date. However, a date has not been determined yet.

The free testing will be available at each school, but is not required, he said. PSRC employees and parents and guardians of students can register for the testing. Students can continue in-person instruction while they wait for results from each test.

Although registration will remain open, district officials encourage employees and parents to register for the free COVID-19 testing by Sept. 30 for planning purposes, according to Burnette.

“Doing so will help in finalizing the testing schedule for each school and allocate the appropriate number of staff to support school-based testing. Once each testing site is fully mobilized, PSRC staff and students will have access to COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis at their home school site,” Burnette said.

More information will be sent home with students concerning testing and registration.

“Over the last year and a half our MAKO Medical team has processed more than 9 million COVID tests from 43 states with an average turnaround time of 48 hours or less,” said Josh Arant, chief operating officer of MAKO Medical.

“For K-12 testing, We use a child-friendly test that is just barely inside the nose instead of the test that tickles the brain. MAKO Medical team members come to school to test students and educators on site. We want this to be as easy on schools as possible. Individual results are swiftly delivered to parents/guardians and schools receive a dashboard of results,” Arant said in a statement.

The NCDHHS has published a list of participating districts and schools on its website. For more information about the program, visit https://makostrongschoolsnc.com/testing-in-action.