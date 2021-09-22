COVID testing site opens Wednesday at Southeastern Health Park

September 22, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened Wednesday at Southeastern Health Park.

The no-cost testing site is set up under tents in the Health Park’s parking lot, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. Testing will take place Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The OptumServe testing site opened at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Southeastern Health Park, according to Amanda Crabtree, a UNC Health Southeastern spokesperson. The testing site is not affiliated with UNC Health Southeastern, and has different testing requirements and test results reporting.

“OptumServe is the federal health business of Optum and UnitedHealth Group,” according to a statement on Logistics Health Incorporated, is a subsidiary of OptumServe.

“… We are proud to partner with the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and other organizations to help advance the federal health system and improve the health and well-being of those we collectively serve,” the statement reads.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting. If you do not have internet access or are registering a minor, call 877-562-4850. Walk-ups are also welcome at the testing site.