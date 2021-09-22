Red Springs police offer reward for shingles thief

September 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Shown is the photo of a van released by the Red Springs Police Department, which is believed to be involved in a Saturday theft of shingles from a flatbed tractor-trailer parked near a local convenience store. The police department and Red Springs Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible. To report information, call the police department at 910-843-3454.

    RED SPRINGS — Police here are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people who stole more than $1,000 worth of shingles from a flatbed trailer parked near a local convenience store over the weekend.

    The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Saturday when a work van was seen parked behind the Minute Man gas station, located at 208 Cross St., where bundles of shingles were stolen off of a flatbed tractor-trailer, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

    The shingles were valued at $1,300, according to Chief of Police Brent Adkins.

    The van is described by police as a white, early 2000s Chevrolet model work van.

    The police department and the Red Springs Crime Stoppers program are offering a reward for any information that will lead to identity and arrest of the person or people responsible for the crime. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Red Springs police Lt. McManus at 910-843-3454. All information including the identity of callers will remain confidential.