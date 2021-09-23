Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Chavis, Silio Drive, St. Pauls; Farid Al Awdi, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; and Michael Clark, Preston Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marcus Moore, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Chassidy Owens, Elrod Road, Rowland; and Fernando Oliver, Corner Oaks Drive, St. Pauls.