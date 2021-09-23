Robeson County crashes leave 3 dead, 1 hospitalized

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three people have died and one person has been hospitalized as a result of vehicle crashes Thursday.

Shirley Jones of Rowland was airlifted Thursday after her Toyota passenger car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 74, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched about 12:36 p.m.

Jones was attempting to merge onto the interstate from a ramp and collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer operated by Scottie Locklear near exit 200, Lewis said. Both vehicles drifted to the right side of the shoulder and hit a barrier.

The tractor-trailer overturned on top of the car, and a portion was hanging off the bridge, Lewis said.

Jones was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, he said. Locklear was not injured in the crash.

Both of the lanes near the crash were blocked for hours, but reopened at 5:03 p.m., he said.

Two people died in a crash on Chason Road near Lumber Bridge Thursday, according to Lewis. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 10 a.m.

Dawn Davis, 47, of Lumberton and 38-year-old Irene Locklear, of Lumberton, died after Locklear’s passenger van crossed the centerline and struck the dump truck operated by Davis, Lewis said.

The dump truck overturned, traveled off the roadway to the left and struck several mailboxes before it came to rest on its side facing north, Lewis said. The van traveled off the road to the right and came to rest on its right side.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, he said. Davis and Locklear were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Thursday, a 39-year-old Georgia man died in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 between the 28 and 29 mile markers, Lewis said. Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 3:34 a.m.

George Hargrove, of Augusta, Georgia, died after the tractor-trailer traveled south on Interstate 95, ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge overpass abutment, Lewis said. The vehicle overturned and came to rest the side of the interstate facing south. Hargrove was pronounced dead after the crash.

Hargrove was not wearing a seat belt, Lewis said. Impairment was not suspected at the time of the crash.