Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly Orrum shooting

September 25, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0

ORRUM — Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Orrum man found dead Saturday.

Deputies responded about 9:38 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard in Orrum, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond R. Bartley was found dead at the scene.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigators are actively interviewing individuals who may have information about the homicide,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.