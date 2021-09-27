Search continues for suspects charged in Clyborn Pines crimes

LUMBERTON — The search continues for three people and multiple juveniles believed to be involved in robberies and shootings in the Clyborn Pines area in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has identified multiple people from the ages of 15-44 believed to be involved in recent weapons violations in the area, according to a Friday statement. The offenses include attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, aggravated assaults and discharging a weapon into occupied dwellings.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lumberton residents 44-year-old Tina Chavis, 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings and 18-year-old Travis Hunt in connection with violations.

Chavis is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Cummings is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Hunt is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking.

“The investigations are ongoing. Investigators are also seeking the whereabouts of the suspects who are between the ages of 15-17 years old,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

More information about the juveniles cannot be released, according to state law.

Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Chavis, Cummings or Hunt can call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.