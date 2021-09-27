Maxton man arrested for sex offense charges

September 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Fulmore</p>

Fulmore

MAXTON — Police here recently arrested a Maxton man for multiple sex charges.

Travis Phillip Fulmore, of the 100 block of Steed Circle, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense and two counts of second-degree force sexual offense, according to the Maxton Police Department. He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

“Fulmore was arrested after an investigation into allegations of illegal sexual contact with two female victims,” according to the police department.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation or any other crime in the Town of Maxton can call the department’s non-emergency line at 910-844-5667.