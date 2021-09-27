Crime report

September 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Hollingsworth Farm Services, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls; Adam Morris, Tobacco Road, Fairmont; Nick Locklear, Oxendine Road, Pembroke; Wendy Jacobs, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Ray Fisher, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Marilyn Oxendine, U.S. 501, Maxton; and Arnold Leggett, Wire Grass Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Natasha Hunt, McGirt Road, Maxton; Glenn Clark Sr., Tractor Lane, Maxton; Earl Collins, Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; Thunder Valley Oasis, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Dwayne Chavis, Noa Drive, Maxton; Benford Porter, Rose Drive, Maxton; Glenn Tatum, Dean Road, St. Pauls; Mitchell Locklear, Johns Road, Maxton; Christopher Harrison, Angus Road, Rowland; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Matthew Mercer, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton.

The following people reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Roger Collins, Quick Road, Lumber Bridge; and Sam McLellan, Deer Stand Drive, Lumberton.

Michael Smith reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after an assault on N.C. 41 North in Lumberton.