LUMBERTON — The number of new cases of COVID-19 and virus-related deaths in Robeson County both saw substantial drops over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 440 new virus cases between Sept. 21 and Monday, down from 778 from Sept. 14-20, a 43% drop. This comes as the county’s pandemic total surpassed 25,000 cases, and sits at 25,091 as of Monday.

There were 14 virus-related deaths reported in the county from Sept. 21 through Monday, down from 23 between Sept. 14-20, which was the deadliest seven-day period of the pandemic. There have been 382 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

The county’s testing positivity rate is at 11.2% over the last two weeks, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said; that figure is 8.6% statewide, with both numbers well above the stated goal of 5%.

The new cases continue to hit American Indians hardest; of the 352 cases that the individual’s race was listed, 171 are American Indians, or 48.6%. There were 82 cases reported among white individuals, 68 among African Americans, 10 among Hispanics and 21 listed as other.

There have been 52,618 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 40% of the population, with 45,042 people considered fully vaccinated, or 34%, according to NCDHHS.

Pfizer boosters are now being offered in Robeson County after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the boosters on Friday. Anyone 65 and older qualifies, along with people age 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions. Eligibility for age 18 to 64 is based on underlying conditions or increased risk due to occupational or institutional settings.

The booster can only be given to people who received their last dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, Smith said.

“Underlying conditions include much of Robeson County’s population — cancer; kidney, lung, liver and heart conditions; diabetes; high blood pressure; HIV infection; down syndrome; dementia; pregnancy; sickle cell; obese or overweight; smoking; transplants; strokes; and substance abuse,” Smith said. “The Health Department will be open evenings and weekends to accommodate people seeking vaccinations/boosters. We need more people to get their first and second doses so that we can begin to have some normalcy locally.”

UNC Health Southeastern reports 35 virus-positive individuals in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday; of those, 33 are unvaccinated. There are 10 virus-positive patients in the intensive care unit, with eight patients on ventilators.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 35,003 new cases between Sept. 22 and Tuesday, down from the 42,547 cases reported from Sept. 15-21. This brings the state’s case total to 1,385,700 over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 474 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between Sept. 22 and Tuesday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 16,285. This is down from the 506 deaths reported from Sept. 15-21.

There are 3,073 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state as of Tuesday, down from the 3,464 reported on Sept. 21.

There have been 5,577,454 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide as of Tuesday, accounting for 57% of the state’s population, according to NCDHHS; 5,131,270 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the state’s population.