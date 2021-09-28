RCC schedules third blood drive this month Thursday

September 28, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff Report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College in partnership with the American Red Cross will be hosting another blood drive Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with meeting the needs of the community and ensuring an adequate blood supply is available.

This will be the third blood drive held in the month of September on the RCC campus. The first two drives assisted Blood Connections in getting more supplies for its inventory for healthcare providers.

All donors are needed, particularly those with O positive and O negative blood, as those types can be given to all patients, universally. The supply of type O blood has dropped significantly nationwide, to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month, well below the ideal five-day supply that the Red Cross would like to maintain.

The blood drive will be held during the “Fall into College” event on Thursday in the Student Center, Building 13.

Donors need to bring a photo ID and be well hydrated.

All donors are welcome and they will receive a Limited Edition College Football T-shirt, while supplies last. Appointments can be made at www.redcrossblood.org by entering sponsor code “RCC” or by contacting Patricia Clark at 910-272-3505.