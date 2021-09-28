RCC schedules third blood drive this month Thursday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County sheriff met Tuesday with local public school leaders to discuss safety on school campuses.

The meeting took place between Public Schools of Robeson County administrators, high school principals, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and members of the Sheriff’s Office. The discussions centered around the ongoing partnership to keep PSRC students and staff members safe in the classroom.

“This was a very informative meeting as discussions were held to better provide a safer environment for school staff and students,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a statement.

School shootings in Forsyth and New Hanover counties, along with loaded handguns found in the possession of students in local high schools in recent weeks, spurred the need for updated communication and collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and PSRC on the district’s crisis and emergency management plans, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“Recent happenings within our state and our school district have put the safety of our students and staff members at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Burnette said.

“We want our community members to know that school safety is a top priority, and administrators are hard at work ensuring and maintaining the safety of our school buildings and those that are inside them,” he added.

Three students were suspended from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10 for possessing guns on school property.

A 15-year-old Lumberton High School student was suspended Sept. 10 for having a .380 caliber handgun in his book bag. Two days earlier, a 19-year-old Purnell Swett High student was suspended after school leadership found a firearm in his vehicle.

Additionally, a 10th-grader at LHS was found in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun on Aug. 30 after he suffered a seizure and the weapon “fell out of his pants pockets,” Burnette said.

The weapon did not fire and no injuries were caused to other students. The student was charged with possession of a weapon on campus, possession of a weapon by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II substance (cocaine), Burnette said.

“There is no doubt that the vast majority of students want to learn as they go to school daily but it only takes a very few to disrupt that cause. We want everyone to feel secure in attending or working at a school and it takes us all to make that happen,” Wilkins said.

Bobby Locklear, an assistant superintendent, shared during the meeting that principals are working on crisis management plans that will be submitted by the end of the week, according to Burnette. The crisis management plans will include the identification of a centralized reunification location in the event that students are evacuated from the school building.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said the ongoing relationship with the Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments is critical in staffing schools with school resource officers and keeping campuses and communities safe from the threat of violence.

Also on Tuesday, district administrators reinforced the importance of using resources such as Gaggle and the Say Something app that students, teachers and other stakeholders can use to report something that they deem to be a threat to individuals in schools or within the community, Burnette said.

The school district also extended gratitude for the sheriff’s visit and input in the meeting.

“We appreciate Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and his team for taking the time to meet with us today to discuss our district crisis management plans and for their willingness to support our school district. When it comes to the safety and success of our students in Robeson County, we are all one team with one goal,” Burnette said.

However safety efforts must start at home, according to the sheriff.

Wilkins called parents to action in a Facebook post Tuesday that urged them to connect with their children and stay engaged in their activities to help keep them safe.

“This effort starts from home as we need parents and guardians to be more engaged in their children’s and teens daily activities … Check their backpacks and cell phones,” Wilkins said.

“Check for various social media accounts and text messages and hold them accountable for the information they are putting out. Know where your children are,” the sheriff said.