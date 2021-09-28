Robert Smith wins jelly doughnut contest, $500 grand price

September 28, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robert Smith answered the Boys and Girls Center’s call and won the challenge to see who could eat the most jelly-filled doughnuts in a minute.

Smith ate a total of five doughnuts earning him the first place trophy and $200 grand prize at the annual competition, this year held at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton on Saturday.

Ten people competing for the grand prize and approximately 100 people attended the event to encourage participants. Taking home the second-place prize of $100 was Hayden Bailey, and the third runner-up was Edwin Depaz, who won $50.

The doughnut competition was a backdrop to the donation of $500 from BB&T, now Truist, to the and Girls Center.

Event sponsors were the Boys and Girls Center, Cakes and Pastries, Lumberton Recreation and Sign City.