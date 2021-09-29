Lumberton Electric Utilities director charged with DWI

Jessica Horne Staff writer

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Electric Utilities director has been charged with DWI and suspended from work, according to multiple sources.

Julius Lamar Brayboy, 44, was charged Monday for driving while impaired, according to information from the Lumberton Police Department.

The Pembroke resident was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango owned by the city when the vehicle traveling west on Center Street toward George Street ran off the road to the right and hit a light pole. The vehicle then left the scene, according to the crash report completed by the police department.

Estimated damages to the light pole were listed at $2,000, according to the report. The vehicle sustained $100 worth of damages.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, and he was estimated to be traveling 20 mph in a 25 mph zone.

“Mr. Brayboy has been suspended for the rest of this week so that, you know, the management can do an appropriate investigation,” said Holt Moore III, the city’s attorney.

Moore did not provide further details to The Robesonian.

Brayboy has been a city employee with the Electric Utilities Department for 22 years, according to information from Lumberton’s Human Resources Department. He was named director of the department Oct. 6, 2010 after serving in an interim role for five months. He began his career with the department on July 28, 1999.

