Partnership for Children plant Seeds 4 Success program

LUMBERTON — A new program offered by the Partnership for Children is giving children and their caregivers the opportunity to participate in play and learn groups based on the Kaleidoscope model created by Child Care Resources.

Seeds 4 Success, a weekly 90-minute sessions, began Sept. 14 and will continue for a total of 38 sessions. The first group of children and caregivers are meeting at Exploration Station in Lumberton with plans to add a second group in the near future.

These groups are offered for children ages 5 and under who are not participating in licensed childcare, and there is no cost for participation. The aim of the program is to provide quality early childhood experiences that are foundational for the success of every child. Research shows that without these experiences, children start school behind and stay behind, according to a release from the Partnership.

The Partnership’s goal is helping all children in Robeson County get a good start in school and life, and to raise awareness of how important it is to provide information and resources to all people who care for children so that they can support early learning of the children in their care.

“In order to meet this goal, it is essential that family, friend, and neighbor caregivers are also reached,” the release read in part.

Outside of licensed daycare, caregivers for young children are often grandparents, aunts and uncles, older siblings, friends and neighbors. The National Center for Children in Poverty estimates that 33-55% of children under the age of 5 are cared for by family, friends and neighbors, and that this form of care is most prevalent for infants and toddlers. Families more likely to use this form of care include those who are low to moderate income, Latino or African American, refugees, immigrants, or have a child with special needs.

According to the September 2020 childcare statistical report, only 3,090, or 34% of children under the age of 5 are enrolled in licensed and regulated child care in Robeson County. This suggests that 66% of children under 5 are not in regulated child care.

“This is purely observational but I think it is a compelling statistical observation. In determining the needs for this program, I discovered that the rate of regulated child care enrollment in Robeson County is about 33%,” said Tim Little, Fund Development director for the Robeson County Partnership for Children. “The rate of grade level achievement in Robeson County at third grade is about 33%.

“Though the data is not directly related or correlated, I think it’s a sobering thought that over 66% of children are obviously not being given the tools they need to achieve grade level performance. I believe this program can help improve these statistics.”

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn is an organized play group for young children and the people who care for them. Each group has facilitators, trained in the KPL model that plan and set up activities for the children and caregivers to play together. Facilitators also help caregivers learn more about child development, how children learn through play and what caregivers can do at home to help children in their care grow and learn.

Facilitators for Seeds 4 Success include Partnership staff members Stacie Kinlaw, Community Engagement manager; Donna Hall, Exploration Station coordinator; Emily Evans, Resource Center coordinator; and Amanda Lovette, Quality Enhancement specialist.

A recent visit to the group found children and caregivers participating in open-ended child-directed play, story time, a craft and a circle time discussion about feelings and emotions where children as young as three shared with the group. A sing-a-long had everyone moving.

The session also offered intentional caregiver learning through modeling, coaching and the distribution of written materials.

For more information, or to sign up for a group, contact Stacie Kinlaw at [email protected] or call 910-738-6767, Ext. 290.

JoAnne Branch, Fund Development specialist for the Robeson County Partnership for Children, contributed to the content of this article.