Delays seen in Lumberton sewer line rehab, Tanglewood drainage projects

LUMBERTON — The Tanglewood Drainage Project should finish on time, but the city’s bid to replace and repair old sewer lines has taken much longer than expected.

The project in the Tanglewood community to improve stormwater drainage began in July. Workers have a timeline of a little more than 300 days to complete the project. Delays have been caused from weather conditions and material shortages. The project also has been delayed as crews wait for a large pipe needed in the project to arrive, according to Rob Armstrong, Lumberton Public Works director.

The pipe will be placed to allow stormwater to drain into the Lumber River from an area off Carthage Road, Armstrong said. It is expected to arrive next week. Clearing and soil excavation were underway this week to prepare the site for the pipe.

The project could end a few days late, but Armstrong is hoping it will end on time.

“For the most part everything is falling in place,” Armstrong said.

An estimated 1,800 existing jobs are put at risk each time the area floods, according to city officials. Tanglewood residents have for decades raised concerns about flooding after heavy rains, and after Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016, the city decided to install new drainage lines around UNC Health Southeastern so stormwater will be redirected from Meadow Branch to the Lumber River.

The construction contract for the Tanglewood project was awarded to Terrahawk LLC, which was the low bidder at $8,502,294.18, during a May 12 Lumberton City Council meeting. The contract price is to be paid using funds received in a $3 million Golden LEAF grant and a $6.8 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant.

The city was awarded the $3 million Golden LEAF grant in 2017, months after Hurricane Matthew hit Robeson County, but the project was put on hold in September 2019 after having been awarded to Metcon Construction, which self-reported a “significant error” in its bid. The city then sought additional funding for the project, and was awarded the $6.8 million EDA grant in April 2020.

After a monthslong approval process, City Manager Wayne Horne informed City Council on March 17 that EDA had given the city approval to move forward with the project.

However, the city’s efforts to repair and replace old, concrete sewer lines are still underway, even though the project was to end in March, Armstrong said.

The project was awarded and work began sometime in December, he estimated. But the project has been delayed because of resin shortages and the coronavirus’ effects on crew members. Resin is agent used to cure components of the lines.

Armstrong estimates about 4 miles of sewer lines are involved in the project, which covers the Godwin Heights and Sunset Heights areas. Crews from Tri-State Utilities, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, are working to complete the project.

“Most of it’s complete,” he said.

The Public Works director said the $1 million project could commence at the end of October.

“The project will come in under budget,” Armstrong said.

Portions of the project such as adding two manholes and replacing pipes on Summit Avenue and Michigan Circle were done in-house by Public Works crews. Those efforts saved the city money, and the project is estimated to total about $935,000.

The project is paid for by a combined $1 million through the N.C. Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The funding consisted of a $500,000 grant and $500,000 low-interest loan, Armstrong said. The loan is to be paid back over a 20-year period.

The grant award was given in 2019, he said. The city then took time to investigate which lines needed to be repaired.

The plan was developed about the time Hurricane Florence made landfall in Robeson County in Sept. 2018.

