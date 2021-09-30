Teen charged in Clyborn Pines crimes

LUMBERTON — A teen surrendered Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to recent weapons crimes in the Clyborn Pines community in Lumberton.
Travis Hunt, 18, surrendered Wednesday and was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Hunt is the third person jailed this week in connection with the crimes.
Deputies arrested Lumberton residents 44-year-old Tina Chavis and a 15-year-old male Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the crimes. The two are among multiple people charged in criminal offenses including attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, aggravated assaults and discharging a weapon into occupied dwellings.
Chavis is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chavis was placed in the Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.
The juvenile is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
“The juvenile is likely to be charged with additional offenses related to the case,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The search continues for two other people charged in the case and five juveniles from the ages of 15-17 years old.
Among them are 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings and 44-year-old Angela Baxley.
Cummings is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Baxley is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Cummings or Baxley are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.