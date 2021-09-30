Teen charged in Clyborn Pines crimes

PARKTON — Parkton Fire and Rescue has secured a $211,000 grant to replace its aging Self Contain Breathing Apparatuses used by firefighters within the department.

The grant was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency by way of its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Since 2001, the program has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

“This is the fourth time we applied for this grant,” said Fire Chief Chris Nowak. “The key point of it is ensuring that the personnel have top-of-line equipment, but also the fact that its enhanced safety.”

It was grant writer Cara Rogers who helped secure the grant for the department, Nowack said

The need to update the aging equipment has been a concern for a while, Nowak said. Partial grants were not feasible because all equipment needed to be replaced at once so as to keep equipment consistent, which could be a matter of life or death with firefighters on call.

“It’s not feasible to buy a couple here, buy a couple there. It’s something that needs to be bulked purchased,” Nowak said.“Putting different SCBAs in the department is dangerous because they’re trying to build muscle memory.”

A SCBA is a device worn to provide breathable air in an atmosphere that is immediately dangerous to life or health, which is often the case for firefighters facing the threat of smoke inhalation.

The SCUBA equipment currently on hand at Parkton Fire and Rescue dates back to the late 1990s and is not reliable enough for situations the firefighters on staff find themselves in, Nowak said.

“The current SCBA is aging. It’s becoming more difficult and costly to maintain,” Nowak said. “Spare parts are becoming a problem because of obsolescence so that coupled with it no longer meets the new NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards for low air alarms and other directives.”

The fire and rescue has already spoken with a vendor who has provided demonstrations on up-to-date SCBA equipment. Nowak said the department examined and tested the gear and decided to switch from using Sperian SCBA to MSA G1 SCBA.

“One of the benefits of us going with MSA is that the Robeson County automatic gate departments that we work with are using the same equipment,” Nowak said.

The SCBA gear will consist of a bottle, the cylinder container that contains the breathable air; a pack frame, which attaches to the equipment like a backpack to the firefighter; and a mask.

“For all of that combined, we’re looking at almost $7,000 per pack and we need 25 of them to equip our trucks which is money we don’t have,” Nowack said.

With the assistance from the grant the department will be able to outfit all 25 packs, Nowak said.