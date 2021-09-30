Transportation Board approves grants for Lumberton, Laurinburg-Maxton airports

RALEIGH – During its September meeting, the N.C. Board of Transportation approved more than $5 million in grant funding for improvements to the Lumberton Regional and Laurinburg-Maxton airports.

More than $29.2 million was awarded in all to 13 airports across the state. The funds awarded require 10% local match.

Of the money approved, $5,003,000 will go to the Lumberton Regional Airport for the construction of runway turnarounds and the completion of a parallel taxiway.

During recent meetings of the Lumberton City Council and Robeson County Board of Commissioners, board members voted to approve the matching funds, which will be $250,150 from each municipality.

The project consists of reconfiguring the existing taxiway network to improve operational safety and construction a new partial parallel taxiway on Runway 23.

George Lewis, Lumberton’s airport manager, said the current taxiways are not up the Federal Aviation Administration’s standards. Improving the taxiways will allow planes to have a “decent” taxiway that leads to the airport’s terminal.

“It allows us to attract more business travelers to the airport,” Lewis said.

The bidding process for the construction firm that will handle the project is set to go out in November. Construction will begin around March, Lewis said.

In addition, a total of $200,000 was awarded to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport in Scotland County to replace the underground fuel facility with an above-ground farm. The existing fuel farm has reached the end of its useful life.

The current fuel farm is aging and has been at the airport as long as any of the staff could remember “so that’s probably since the 1960s,” according to Seth Hatchell, the assistant director at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.

For years the airport has joined the state’s fight in getting all underground fuel farms above ground by 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic hindered that goal.

Hatchell said the grant funding will be used for the design phase, which will determine the best location for the fuel farm, and map out any potential or existing environment hazards. Once that is complete, the airport will seek additional grant funding for the construction phase of the project.

WK Dickson has been awarded the design contract.

The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission will match the 10% funds.