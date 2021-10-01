Vonta Leach honored with outstanding alumni award

October 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A local Public Schools of Robeson County school board member and former NFL player has been awarded East Carolina University’s Outstanding Alumni Award.

The 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award was presented Friday during A Purple and Gold Evening at the Greenville Convention Center. Leach was one of three to be recognized with the award. Recipients of the Young Alumni Achievement Award and Virgil Clark ‘50 Distinguished Service Awards were present and recognized at the event.

The 2020 awards were postponed in the fall of 2020 and spring because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Shawn Moore, director of scholarship and signature programs at ECU.

Leach said he was grateful for the recognition by his alma mater.

“It’s a great honor,” Leach told The Robesonian. “It just makes you feel good.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement recently congratulating Leach for the award.

“Congratulations to Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education member Mr. Vonta Leach on winning the East Carolina University Outstanding Alumni Award! The Outstanding Alumni Award is one of the most prestigious presented by the university. It recognizes alumni with a minimum of five years of work history, outstanding and uncommon achievements in one’s profession, civic affairs, and/or politics,” the statement reads.

Leach is a 2010 graduate of ECU. During his tenure at the university, he worked to achieve his degree in family and community services while excelling in athletics and serving as captain of the football team, according to the university’s website. He joined the ECU Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Leach also joined the NFL and played as a fullback for the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens and shared in the victory of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team in 2012.

He retired from the NFL in 2019 and now owns and operates VL Investments, a real estate company.

“He supports several scholarships at ECU in the College of Health and Human Performance, the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center and Omega Psi Phi fraternity,” according to the website.

Moore said that Leach’s service to the community and others through scholarships helped set him apart during the award process.

“Vonta exemplifies what a pirate is to be,” she said.