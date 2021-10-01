Partnership adds Tandrel Lennon, Stacie Kinlaw to the staff

October 1, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Partnership for Children has recently welcomed two new employees to the fold.

Stacie Kinlaw has been hired as Community Engagement manager and Tandrel Lennon will take on the role of Child Care Health consultant. Both new employees will contribute to the development, health and wellness of young children in Robeson County by promoting early learning and resources for child care providers and parents.

Kinlaw brings 20 years of experience in nonprofits and education including service at the Partnership as the executive director for Exploration Station and as communications specialist for the agency.

In her current role, she will be administering and offering program direction for the Smart Start funded program, Seeds 4 Success. The initiative uses nationally recognized curriculum for caregivers and children ages birth through 5 called, “Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Groups.”

As Community Engagement manager, Kinlaw’s responsibilities will also include coordinating the newly formed collaborative R.O.A.R. – Robeson Overcoming Adversity through Resiliency. This group will serve as a collective voice and provide direction for ACES (Adverse Childhood Experience) and Protective Factors work and direction in Robeson County

Kinlaw is a graduate of N.C. State and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in Family, Youth and Community Sciences from the institution. She lives in Bladen County with her husband and three daughters.

As a Childcare Health consultant, Tandrel Lennon duty is to ensure that early childhood centers are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to improve the quality of care that children receive at centers in Robeson and Scotland counties.

Child care health consultants support the health, safety and wellness of young children, families and staff in early care and education settings. They also foster quality care by observing for recommended practices and identifying hazards in the facility or family child care home.

Lennon will collaborate with directors, teachers and family child care providers to help them comply with regulations, standards and promote best practices to ensure children’s safe and healthy development. To accomplish this, Lennon will visit centers, create assessments, and create plans for the centers to make sure that staff and families are adequately trained and have healthy and safe indoor and outdoor environments.

Before joining the Robeson County Partnership for Children, Lennon served as a nutritionist at the Scotland County Health Department where she provided nutrition consultations for pregnant and post-partum mothers and their children.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Communication and a master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences. She is a native of Durham and lives in Lumberton with her 3-year-old son.