Maxton man dies after being struck by vehicle near Scotland County line

October 4, 2021
Staff report

    LUMBERTON — A 31-year-old Maxton man died Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on N.C. 71 near the Scotland County line, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    Craig Alan Harris, of 3967 Red Hill Road, died Sunday after he was struck by a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck operated by 58-year-old Michael Franklin Harris, of Stewartsville Cemetery Road in Laurinburg, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. The two men are not believed to be related.

    Troopers responded about 6:27 a.m. to the crash which occurred about 1.2 miles north of Maxton, according to Locklear.

    The investigation determined that Craig Harris was standing in the northbound travel lane of N.C. 71, Locklear said. He was described as wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision.

    After impact, Craig Harris came to rest in the roadway and the vehicle came to a stop. Craig Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by Robeson County EMS personnel, according to Locklear. Michael Harris was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt and was not impaired at the time of the crash. Speed was not a factor in the crash.

    A toxicology report is pending to determine whether or not Craig Harris was impaired at the time of the crash, according to Locklear.

    No charges have been issued in the case.

