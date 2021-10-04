Hearing date is set for ordinance that prohibits housing of wild animals in county by individuals

Dial
LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing in November to discuss an ordinance that prohibits the possession of wild animals.
Commissioners approved Nov. 1 as the public hearing date for additions to the Robeson County Animal Control Ordinance that prohibit the housing of “wild and dangerous animals.” The hearing date will allow members of the public to speak for or against the ordinance before it is acted upon or adopted by commissioners.
Among animals mentioned were felines other than domestic house cats, bears, wolves and reptiles (including poisonous, venomous and giants). Exceptions to the ordinance are educational events or bona fide circuses, according to the draft of the ordinance. Even then, animals must be kept in a building or enclosure and only housed in the county for a maximum of seven days.
According to the draft, anyone housing dangerous animals have 24 hours to remove the animal and can face a Class 1 misdemeanor and a $500 fine for “each violation.” If the animal is not removed within 48 hours of notice, Robeson County Animal Control will remove the animal through “reasonable means” that could include euthanasia.
Land Use plan
Robeson County Commissioners voted to approve allowing Insight Planning and Development to prepare a Comprehensive Land Use Plan at the cost of $59,900. The county previously contracted in 2014 with the company, which was then named Holland Consulting Planners, to complete the plan with health components added. The company submitted the lowest bid, following the department’s efforts to contact a total of five companies.
The zoning plan must be updated to align with state standards, or the county will not be able to enforce its zoning ordinance, said Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Robeson County Community Development, after the meeting. The update is made necessary by Chapter 160D of state law.
“Our comprehensive plan has to be approved by July 2022,” said Meagan Hendren, a zoning technician with Robeson County Community Development. “If we do not approve it by then, we have no zoning.”
Ivey said the plan will give the county guidelines for uniform growth.
Commissioners also learned about Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s work in Robeson County to assist residents during the pandemic.
“We focus on rural health and we focus a lot on juvenile justice,” said Jimmy Tate, president of the organization.
The organization has served about 3,224 people in Robeson County since it began its work in August 2020. It also has offered more than 27 vaccine clinics throughout the county, according to Tate.
The organization also worked to help residents who contracted COVID-19 stay in quarantine as they sought to provide for their family. Funding allotted to residents from August 2020 to January totals about $560,000, Tate said. The funding paid for meals, medications, and needs related to COVID-19 expenses.
“Well it sounds just like y’all are busy as bees throughout the county that’s for sure. So, we surely appreciate all that,” said Faline Dial, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.
“I mean we know we have many needs here so anyone that can come help provide such services that you’re offering is wonderful, so thank you,” Dial said.
Also approved Monday were resolutions to refinance three separate water bonds including Series 2021A in the amount of $2,855,810.42; Series 2021B in the amount of $2,809,070; and Series 2021C in the amount of $3,215,097.37.
The bonds, which funded water lines and projects related to water system expansion, were refinanced for a better interest rate according to county officials.
Commissioners Lance Herndon, John Cummings and David Edge were not in attendance of the meeting.
After emerging from a brief closed door session to discuss two cases of pending legal matters, commissioners took no action.
