Crime report

October 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cleveland Smith, U.S. 501, Maxton; Camelya Jones, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Mitchell Locklear, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Dexter Oxendine, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Riley Scott, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; and Carlter Locklear, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lakisha Bristow, Coward Drive, Fairmont; Jessie Locklear, Pinewood Road, Fairmont; Eddie Jones, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Waders Burden, Marion Road, St. Pauls; Josias Gordillo-Galvez, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; and Juvenile, Brooklock Road, Maxton.

Jeanne Stevens, of North Walnut Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a home on East 13th Street was burglarized and vandalized.