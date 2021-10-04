Teen arrested in assault on elderly woman

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s chief district court judge denied two bond reduction requests Friday while presiding over felony court in the Robeson County Courthouse.

Robeson County Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre denied a request to reduce the bond for Fredrick Christopher Cain, who is charged with second-degree murder in the June 11 shooting death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Kimberly Nicole Smith. The shooting took place in the Econo Lodge hotel in Lumberton. Cain was arrested Aug. 24 and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond, where he remains in custody.

Cain’s attorney Danny Britt said he has no previous violent crime charges on his record. Cain’s only previous conviction was for a class 1 misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia, Britt said. The attorney said Cain is not a danger to society.

“We don’t believe probable cause even exists for the charge that he is charged with, judge,” Britt said.

Britt requested the bond be lowered to $100,000, considering Cain’s record and the evidence in the case.

“His current bond of $200,000 especially given the length of time that it typically takes a case to be prosecuted that’s charged in this manner, that that would be a far too high bond,” Britt said.

“Your honor, the state would be opposed to that,” said Cameron Bush, a Robeson County assistant district attorney.

Lumberton police Detective Layton Bartley was present and shared details about the investigation with the court. Bartley said the call was first considered a suicide.

“Through my investigations, speaking with the hospital, the same day they said there was no way that she could sustain injuries she did from a self-inflicted gunwound,” Bartley said.

“I sat in during an autopsy also spoke with the medical examiner. From the angle of the gunshot wound, there was no way that she could’ve sustained the shot being self-inflicted,” he added.

Cain admitted to police that he had a gun in his possession and that the two were fighting over the gun, Bartley said.

“He claims he was trying to take possession of the gun, it goes off and hit his hand in his possession and strikes Ms. Kim in the back of the head,” Bartley said.

“As far as the other facts of the case, I really don’t have anything but his admission that he had possession of the gun,” Bartley said.

No one else was in the room during the shooting. Some neighbors heard the couple arguing and the gunshot, but never heard Kim say she was going to take her life, Bartley said. Cain told police that she had made that statement. He also said Cain’s scar on his stomach also did not corroborate with his claim he was grazed with the bullet.

Some of Kimberly’s family members and friends were in attendance Friday. Her aunt Ella Tilley and friend Satin Locklear pleaded for the denial of the bond reduction through tears. Kimberly’s cousin Tonya Freeman wore a t-shirt that displayed the words “justice for Kim.”

“I don’t feel $200,000 is enough for him. My niece had two kids with him, beautiful, small little boys that will never get a chance to know who their mother is,” Tilley told Judge McIntyre through tears.

“…I believe in my heart that he killed her intentionally and I feel like he should not deserve a bond reduction today,” Tilley said in the courtroom.

Locklear also said she remembers when the couple stayed beside of her for two years.

“She told me the Thursday before she passed she wanted to come home with me,” Locklear said.

“She would never ever commit suicide,” she said. “And for him to say it was an accident, I will never believe that — I will never believe that. He meant to do that because he would threaten her and tell her if she was to leave him she would die.”

Locklear told the court that Kimberly told her she was threatened and she even heard him threaten her friend.

“Based on what the court has heard in regards to the evidence that the state has to present at this time, the court is not inclined to grant any kind of reduction in bond,” Judge McIntyre said. “In fact, I’m surprised that the bond is what it is. But, that notion is denied at this point.”

Britt also asked for a probable cause hearing in the case. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Kimberly’s family members told The Robesonian after the hearing that the couple had been together for about 5 years. They allege that Cain was violent with Kimberly. Family members also told The Robesonian that her body was covered in bruises from the incident on June 11.

Tilley said that Kimberly told her family members she was ready to leave Cain. Tilly told The Robesonian she believes that is why her niece is no longer alive.

Also on Friday, McIntyre denied the request to reduce a $1.5 million secured bond for a 21-year-old man charged in a Sept.11 vehicle shooting that sent a 9-year-old girl to the hospital with critical injuries.

Christian K. Locklear’s bond remained the same, according to the judgment. Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Three other people have been charged in the case including two juveniles.

Retona Sosa was shot in the arm, as she and her family members including her 10-year-old daughter traveled down Moss Neck Road in Pembroke Sept. 11. Her daughter was shot in the head area. Sosa attended the hearing and thanked McIntyre for the judgment.

“I am glad that he didn’t get to make bond,” Sosa told The Robesonian Friday after the hearing.

Her daughter, Estrella, who turned 10 years old this week, continues to suffer from complications of the shooting like headaches, she said.

“I just ask that everybody just continues to pray for her,” Sosa said.

She also shared words of gratitude for all the prayers and kindness shown to her family after the shooting.

Also on Friday, Dejywan Floyd’s case was continued to Nov. 19. Floyd has been charged with first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly on Interstate 95 in March. Other charges against Floyd include sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to wear seat belt-front seat, resisting public officer and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and expired registration card/tag.