Teen arrested in assault on elderly woman

October 4, 2021
Staff report
    FAIRMONT — A Fairmont High School student was jailed recently for charges related to an assault on a 71-year-old woman and possessing a weapon on a school campus, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

    Leonel Jimenez, 18, of Fairmont, was arrested Friday after school hours on the school’s campus by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

    Police are investigating an assault on an elderly woman with disabilities for which Jimenez is charged.

    Jimenez was charged with two counts of felony assault on an individual with a disability, two counts of assault on a female, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

    Jimenez was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the domestic assault charges and a $250,000 secured bond for the weapons violation.

    After his first appearance in the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday, he was given a $350,000 bond for the assault charges. Jimenez remained in jail under a combined $600,000 bond, according to a Detention Center official.

    Deputies said they located and seized an AR-15 rifle, 100-round ammunition magazine and ammunition in the vehicle Jimenez was operating.

    “Atrocious acts such as this assault of a wheelchair bound grandmother will not be tolerated,” stated Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a prepared statement. “The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. No female or male should have to live in fear of being physically, emotionally, verbally and/or mentally abused by people who are supposed to love them,”

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the case.

    “Robeson County Sheriff’s Office provides a Domestic Violence Social Worker to assist victims with filing the proper legal documentations and locating services that will allow them to live a life free from domestic violence. If you or someone you know is being abused, please contact your local law enforcement agency, domestic violence center or someone will assist you with getting the assistance you deserve,” Wilkins said.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

