Red Springs commissioners vote to save rescue squad

Town to pay loan debts to save rescue squad property

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    RED SPRINGS — On Tuesday, commissioners here approved taking steps in helping the Red Springs Rescue Squad pay off loan debt so it can continue to provide services in the town.

    Red Springs commissioners held a public hearing regarding a loan for property located at 209 W. Fourth Ave. owned by the Red Springs Rescue Squad. No members of the public spoke in favor or opposition during the public hearing.

    Thus, commissioners made a motion to move forward in the process of paying Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation a down payment of $15,000 in the loan agreement concerning the property. The remaining money will be determined by LREMC and paid over an 8-year period, according to Town Manager David Ashburn.

    “You have permission to finalize paperwork,” Mayor Edward Henderson told Ashburn during the meeting.

    Commissioners approved on Sept. 7 giving Ashburn and Town Attorney Tim Smith the authority to look further into the matter related to possible foreclosure of the Rescue Squad’s building on West Fourth Avenue.

    According to Robeson County court documents, an order permitting foreclosure was issued Sept. 9 and signed by Karen Dickerson, an assistant clerk of court.

    The rescue squad was awarded initial funding to construct its building through a LREMC zero-interest loan secured from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development program in the amount of $265,000, according to a press release posted in 2013 on Carolina Country magazine’s website. The magazine is published by NC Electric Cooperatives, according to its website.

    The squad owed LREMC about $110,000, according to Ashburn.

    The town has been given the deed to the rescue squad’s building, but LREMC has to close out its former loan with the rescue squad and issue the new loan with the town, Ashburn told The Robesonian after the meeting.

    Ashburn said he and Smith worked hard and put in a lot of overtime hours to help the town secure the rescue squad and its property.

    In other business, commissioners approved allowing the Red Springs Chamber of Commerce move forward with plans to hold a Christmas parade in December. The event is permitted unless it is barred by a future executive order given by the governor concerning COVID-19 restrictions, according to the motion.

    Commissioners also went into a closed door session to discuss personnel and the possible formation of a fire advisory committee. No action was taken on the matters. Commissioner Duron Burney was not in attendance of Tuesday’s meeting and did not take part in the closed session.

    In other matters, Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said communication is a large component in helping manage and operate a town. She also said commissioners can’t fix problems if they are not aware of them.

    “Sometimes a quick text or a phone call can resolve a lot,” Sumpter said.

    Also during the meeting, Henderson spoke about the large amount of roadside trash in town.

    “It calls for some individual effort that’s not being done,” the mayor said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

