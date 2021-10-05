LUMBERTON — Robeson County Health Department statistics appear to suggest the number of new COVID-19 cases is dropping in Robeson County.
The Health Department reported 199 new cases between Sept. 28 and Monday; that data is incomplete due to personnel schedules at the department, Health Department Director Bill Smith said, but is still less than half of the 440 new cases reported from Sept. 21-27, suggesting a substantial decline.
There have been 25,290 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County over the duration of the pandemic.
There were 12 new virus-related deaths reported in the county in the same span; this is down from 14 from Sept. 21-27 and a pandemic-high 23 from Sept. 14-20.
Robeson County has now surpassed 400 virus-related deaths during the pandemic, with 403 reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
This includes 83 deaths in August and September, according to Smith. Of those, 44 were American Indian individuals, 15 were white, 12 were African American, three Hispanic, one listed as other and eight unlisted.
By age, there were 11 deaths of individuals in their 80s, 19 in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 20 in their 50s, seven in their 40s, eight in their 30s and one in their 20s.
The county’s testing positivity rate has dropped by more than half to 5.97%, Smith said. This is just above the stated goal of 5%, and down from the 11.2% rate Smith provided for the two-week period ending Sept. 27.
There have been 53,847 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 41% of the county’s population, according to NCDHHS; 46,714 are considered to be fully vaccinated, or 36%.
“Vaccines are available throughout the county for people 12 and up,” Smith said. “The community testing site is available Monday to Friday at Southeastern Health Park on Lackey Street which is the same location as where the antibody treatments are occurring.”
UNC Health Southeastern reports 15 virus-positive individuals in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, down from the 35 reported on Sept. 28. All of these 15 individuals are unvaccinated; six of them are in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 14 active cases among its student body as of late Monday, with five active cases among faculty and staff and seven among subcontractors.
There have been six new cases among the student body, with one among faculty and staff and none among subcontractors, since Sept. 28. There have been 89 student cases, 31 faculty and staff cases and 17 subcontractor cases during the fall semester.
Statewide, NCDHHS reported 27,905 new cases between Sept. 29 and Tuesday, down from the 35,003 reported from Sept. 22-28; this is the least new cases in a seven-day period statewide since July 28 through Aug. 3. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 1,413,605 cases.
There were 527 virus-related deaths reported in the state from Sept. 29 through Tuesday, up from the 474 reported from Sept. 22-28. There have been 16,812 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina during the pandemic.
There are 2,705 virus-related hospitalizations reported statewide, down from 3,073 on Sept. 28 and the least since Aug. 10.
There have been 5,622,332 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, accounting for 58% of the state’s population, according to NCDHHS; 5,197,379 North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 54% of the population.