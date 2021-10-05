PSRC warns students that TikTok trends have consequences

October 5, 2021

‘Slap a Teacher’ trend will not be tolerated

Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Burnette</p>

Burnette

<p>Wilkins</p>

Wilkins

LUMBERTON — Students who participate in a recent social media trend that encourages students to slap teachers will be charged, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

TikTok is a social media sharing site in which users share videos often synchronized to music. However, in recent days, the social media platform has been home to videos that boast destruction and vandalism to school property in its “Devious Licks” trend. Another trend also called “Slap a Teacher” encourages students to slap teachers throughout this month.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has not had any incidents in our district schools that are affiliated with the recent trend of ‘Tik-Tok Challenges,’” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

However, there are consequences for the challenge that encourages students to slap teachers or other school employees, he said.

“If this does occur in our school district, it will be treated as an assault and the proper authorities will be notified to charge the student. We also want our teachers and staff to know they have the right to defend themselves if something were to happen to them,” Burnette said.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is calling for parents to be more involved in their children’s use of social media.

“We have detectives that monitor social media platforms and we take actions regarding threats and violence very seriously,” Wilkins told The Robesonian on Tuesday.

“While some may think it’s funny or just a prank, in today’s times we can’t just simply sit idly by and hope it was a joke. This is why I ask that parents and guardians engage more in their children’s lives to include being very nosy,” the sheriff added.

Other school districts also have released similar statements warning parents and students of the ramifications of the social media trends occurring across the nation.

Lindsay Whitley, a Cumberland County Schools spokesperson, stated recently that the school system had a little less than $5,000 worth of damage after students engaged in a TikTok trend that led to vandalism in bathrooms, according to a report by WRAL. The school system also distributed information to parents concerning the “Slap a Teacher” trend.

A South Carolina teacher in the Lancaster County School District was hit in the head by an elementary school student Friday, according to a Facebook post by the school district. The post warned that students involved in such acts could face legal consequences and expulsion.

“We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits. We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure,” the post by Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation reads.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

