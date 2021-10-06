Hope Mills man charged with armed robbery in local convenience store

Clark

RED SPRINGS — A 36-year-old Hope Mills man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at the One Stop Food Mart.

Jimmy Deron Clark, of Foxridge Drive in Hope Mills, was charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday night at the convenience store located at 122 E. Fourth Ave., according to the Red Springs Police Department. Clark was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Red Springs police responded about 9:34 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery at the business, according to the RSPD. No one was injured during the robbery.

A man later identified by police as Clark walked to the back of the store and grabbed two alcoholic beverages before walking to the counter. He then asked for two packs of Newport cigarettes. As the clerk was ringing up items, he told her he had no money and demanded all the cash from the register, according to police. He then reached into his front pants pocket while repeating the demand for money.

The clerk then told him that she did not have any money in the cash register because she had already made her nightly deposit into the store’s safe, according to police. He leaned over the counter to look into the cash register to verify what the store clerk had told him. He then allegedly grabbed items and walked out of the store before he began running down Cross Street.

Investigators later identified the man, obtained warrants for his arrest and began searching for him.

Officers spotted Clark Wednesday about 3:06 a.m. walking down West Fourth Avenue towards town, according to police.

Police found a knife in Clark’s front right pants pocket and a pack of Newport cigarettes, according to RSPD. He was then arrested and jailed in the Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday morning.

“We are thankful that no one was injured during the incident, it could’ve been much worse than it was. If it was not for the diligence of our officers and investigators, Clark could still be walking the streets as we speak,” said Red Springs police Lt. Chris McManus.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins also released a statement Wednesday concerning the robbery.

“As much as we hate that this incident happened, we are blessed that no one was hurt,” Adkins said.

“I am truly proud of the job that our investigators and officers do for the citizens and businesses of Red Springs. Again, we stay steadfast in our commitment to protect and serve,” the police chief added.