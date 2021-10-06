Crime report

LUMBERTON — It has been five years since Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc in Robeson County and left an impact residents will remember for the rest of their lives.

“I just remember seeing the rising waters,” said Jay Baugham, coordinator for Baptists on Missions in Lumberton.

Baugham lived in Red Springs and said he remembers working with teams to feed people and help them recover after floodwaters damaged or destroyed their homes. He remembers working with teams to place tarps on homes and remove flooring and sheetrock damaged from floodwaters at that time. To date, the teams have rebuilt about 200 Robeson County homes devastated by Hurricane Matthew.

Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains to the county Oct. 8, 2016. The hurricane made landfall near McClellanville, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane in the morning hours causing a tropical storm warning to be issued for Robeson County. Close to 12 inches of rain fell in Lumberton by 4 p.m., the National Weather Service reported at that time. The Lumberton Municipal Airport also recorded a 66 mph wind gust. Flooding also occurred on Interstate 95 causing closures.

The hurricane caused more than 20 deaths across the state. It also resulted in $4.8 billion in damages, according to information from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office.

Hurricane Matthew was the perfect example of the catastrophes that come from minimal hurricanes, said Steve Pfaff, Warning coordinator for the NWS. What Pfaff remembers most about monitoring the hurricane is the significant shift that made the storm more deadly than others.

“Matthew was transforming from tropical characteristics to extratropical characteristics and it changed the whole dynamics of the storm,” Pfaff said. “It certainly had a personality all to its own compared to a lot of other storms that we have experienced.”

The river was already at 13 feet when Hurricane Matthew hit and crested at almost 24 feet, causing widespread flooding, especially in West and South Lumberton.

“When we talk about events that produce flooding, that’s pretty much the only hazards —when you think hurricanes with wind hazards, with tornado hazards, with storm-surge hazards and flooding hazards — that people actually go seek out,” Pfaff said.

This results in more casualties.

“That includes (Hurricanes) Florence, that includes Matthew, that includes the 2015 South Carolina flooding events, that includes Hurricane Floyd back in ‘99,” Pfaff said. “The biggest potential loss of life with hurricanes is storm surge, but statistically, in the last two decades, it’s primarily been inland flooding from excessive rainfall and the frequency of these catastrophic flood events is getting quite scary.

“When you look in terms of returning from Hurricane Floyd, it was a 500- to 1,000-year flood event, but we’ve had 10 of these flood events since Floyd,” the meteorologist added.

Pfaff said that there had been previous hurricanes that caused a more significant rainfall than Matthew, but the most significant damage is what followed the storm.

“We actually had our strongest wind after the precipitation moved by on the backside of the storm,” Pfaff said. “The inclination is to say, ‘Hey, this thing is coming to an end’ so we had to ramp up our messaging when we started to see that sting jet develop.”

The sting jet, a type of low-level jet stream, resulted in 60 to 80-mile-per-hour winds whipping across areas in Robeson County. Pfaff said with the inlands totally transformed by heavy rainfalls, it didn’t take as much wind to knock down trees.

“So then it turned into a debris management issue. It turns into a power issues,” Pfaff said. “You’ve got significant impacts to infrastructure and people’s lives are turned up-side-down.”

More than 14,000 utility customers were without power by 3 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2016. About 50 people had sought refuge in shelters set up by the county by noon which were placed at Purnell Swett High School, Red Springs High School, South Robeson High School, Carroll Middle School and St. Pauls High School. At that time, the entire state remained under a state of emergency by former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory.

As soon as Hurricane Matthew hit, the Baptists on Missions took action. Members began to take food to local shelters that housed county residents as soon as a break in the rain occurred, Baugham said.

“We started feeding right away,” he said.

Hurricane Matthew was the largest natural disaster he had been a part of at that time, but Baugham kept the faith as he and other Baptists on Mission teams served county residents.

“From day one, I saw God’s hand at work,” he said.

One of the reflections of that work was seen as neighbors came together and people outside of Robeson County sent supplies to people in the county as they recovered from the storm, he said.

Photos circulated Facebook of floodwaters, rescue teams and vehicles almost fully submersed in rainwater.

“It was definitely a time of disaster,” Baugham said.

The Robesonian office on Roberts Avenue experienced flooding and the printing press was damaged. However, staff members worked from various locations to gather information and update the website with as much information as possible such as shelter locations and other relevant information.

Five years later, Lumberton Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said the “monumental flooding” seen in hurricanes Matthew and Florence (in Sept. 2018) is something the area can’t sustain.

“It’s beyond really what the drainage system can physically handle and ever will be able to physically handle,” Armstrong said.

But the city has several projects in place to prepare for hurricanes and alleviate flooding.

“Hurricane Matthew really wiped us out on all fronts really at the water plant side of things,” he said.

The plant was damaged and could not produce water.

“It took us basically a month to get water service back in place,” he said.

Since then, an earthen berm has been constructed around the water plant to protect it from flooding in the future. The project was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Wooten Company was awarded the contract Wednesday to complete the final design for the city’s plans to relocate at least two raw water wells out of flood plain areas. The Wells Relocation Project is in the design phase and is about 12-18 months away from being complete and in service, he said.

The city also is working on a $538,000 construction project for its Raw Water Intake Elevation Project funded by the Golden LEAF Foundation. The intake pumping facility moves water from Lumber River to the water treatment plant.

The project seeks to raise pump motors above flood levels experienced during Hurricane Florence. The generator at the raw water intake system located west of Interstate 95 also will be raised. The generator is used in case of storms when the system cannot be accessed. Rising equipment costs also have added to the duration of the project.

“Our plans to enhance the raw water intake evolved as we moved from (hurricanes) Matthew into Florence,” he said.

“Our goal would be to have the raw water intake fully functioning throughout a Matthew or Florence event,” Armstrong added.

The goal also is to have at least three of eight supplemental wells operational during a similar event.

“Basically, the design is complete,” he said.

He hopes to advertise for bids in November and award one to a company in January. Once the project bid is awarded, it should take 6-8 months to complete, he said.

The Flood Gate project is back in the design phase. The gate, which was planned to be placed on the east side of 95 will now be moved to west side of the interstate near Cox Road. Plans changed after the North Carolina Department of Transportation was awarded funding for upgrades to Interstate 95 in its widening project.

“We feel like we have several months of permitting ahead of us,” he said.

The design and permitting processes of the project will take most of 2022 to complete, he said.

Hurricane Matthew left much destruction in its path, but it also left many lessons learned.

“A lot of key points have been brought out about drainage,” Armstrong said.

He also spoke of the need to prepare and store water ahead of a hurricane event. FEMA buyout programs are available for people living in floodplains who are not interested in modifying or elevating their homes.

“Hurricane Matthew represented a major disaster for North Carolina, but also provided an opportunity for the county and the state to learn from past mistakes. Approaching storms now cause us to refocus our attention on the topic of preparedness,” said Kellie Blue, Robeson County’s manager.

” … Preparation requires action on the part of individuals, businesses, and the government. it requires foresight. Disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility,” Blue said.

Unfortunately some people think it won’t happen to them, so they don’t prepare, she said.

But, perhaps the greatest lesson is how long it takes a county to recover from such a catastrophic event.

Robeson County continues to administer funding for Community Development Block Grant – Recovery Infrastructure projects for municipalities, Robeson Community College and public schools, according to Blue.

The ReBuildNC effort by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency also helps Hurricane Matthew victims recover.

“The Rebuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program has awarded $39.9 million through 462 awards to Robeson County homeowners who suffered damage due to Hurricane Matthew, with 30 home construction projects underway and another 323 home construction projects completed,” Bridget Munger, Communications director at NCORR.

“There are currently 571 active applications, and the program is still accepting applications. Of the amounts above, $12.5 million has been awarded to Lumberton homeowners, with eight home construction projects underway and an additional 116 completed construction projects,” she added.

Blue hopes that county residents can use their experience of Hurricane Matthew to better prepare in the future and to keep themselves and their families safe.

“On this anniversary of Hurricane Matthew and its devastation of North Carolina, let’s resolve to do better, as individuals and as fellow citizens, in the ways that we communicate and listen about future threats and in the ways that we prepare for and respond to these inevitable disasters,” she said in a statement.

“Matthew won’t be our last major disaster. But, using Matthew as a lens, we can take a hard look at all aspects of our preparations for and responses to disasters to ensure better future outcomes,” Blue added.