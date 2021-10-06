Crime report

October 6, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Hall, U.S. 74 West and Alma Road, Maxton; and Randall McArthur, Buffalo Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Steven Hunt, School Road, Fairmont; Bobby Locklear, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Larry Deese, Lloyd Road, Pembroke; John Blackburn, Ingle Drive, Red Springs; AMC Auto Sales LLC, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; and David Locklear, Ponderosa Drive, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Austin Hunt, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Taylor Locklear, Melinda Road, Pembroke; and Gena Locklear, Drowning Creek Road, Maxton.