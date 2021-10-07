Lumberton parade returns Nov. 20, entries open

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council approved five measures Wednesday that will advance the development of the Interstate 95/Interstate 74 Industrial Park, giving each unanimous approval during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

These included the annexation of several parcels of land into the city, the rezoning of said land, the approval of a Overlay District Ordinance, the application of that ordinance and a Special Use Permit for the park’s infrastructure.

Development of the Industrial Park, on the northeast side of the junction of the two interstates about 5 1/2 miles southwest of downtown Lumberton, has been in the planning stages for several years. Before Wednesday, the land on which the park will reside sat almost entirely outside the Lumberton city limits.

“Annexation is necessary before you can take action on the next four items,” said Brandon Love, deputy city manager. “Before you can apply city zoning and city ordinances, these properties must be annexed into the city.”

The rezoning became necessary as the result of the approval of the annexation; the land had been zoned I-2, for heavy industrial, while under Robeson County’s jurisdiction; the correlative city zoning of M-2, for heavy manufacturing, was approved.

The Overlay District that was approved then, in a required separate step, applied, was put into place to make sure the annexation is carried out smoothly and no problems arise that could harm the Industrial Park’s development during that process.

“We’ve drafted an overlay plan in concert with the county,” Love said. “The intention of the overlay district is to apply additional standards to the park, which are based on enhanced setbacks for extremely large and tall buildings. There are some appearance standards for the buildings, other materials that are off limits, others that we’d like to see, and some signage guidelines. But essentially it will ensure the city and Robeson County a very orderly development of the park, tastefully done and welcoming to the public.”

Approval of a Special Use Permit will allow for public utilities to be used at the Park, and for public streets to be built.

“Special Use Permits are required any time a private developer, or in this case the city of Lumberton, extends public utilities or creates public streets,” Love said. “We’ll be doing both of those as part of the Industrial Park project.”

On June 30, Elkay Manufacturing was announced as the first tenant of the Industrial Park; The company will lease a $28 million facility under construction by SFG Lumberton NC LLC. The expansion of Elkay, which has an existing facility on Caton Road, will retain 26 existing jobs and create 20 new jobs.

Wednesday, he council also approved a development agreement with the developer of the Elkay property, while also approving restrictive covenants that will ensure the park is well-maintained. Council also scheduled a public hearing for its Nov. 3 meeting to discuss additional incentives for Elkay. Those three measures were all the result of a closed session at the end of the meeting, City Attorney Holt Moore said.

Bridge work

In other news, council members approved a municipal agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation for the replacement of bridges over the Lumber River on West Second and West Fifth streets in downtown Lumberton.

The project is in the early stages of planning.

“The project will not negatively affect the activities, features or attributes of the land to include the Riverwalk Greenway,” said City Manager Wayne Horne. “Access will be maintained to the Riverwalk Greeway for bicycles and pedestrians once construction is complete.”

The project will include a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the north side of the Fifth Street bridge that will connect to the Riverwalk Greenway and provide additional access, Horne said.

Redistricting

Council also scheduled a special meeting for Oct. 20 to approve a redistricting plan, and approve a contract with the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) to work with the city on successfully redistricting, a required step after the 2020 U.S. Census.

“With Council’s cooperation and the flexibility of the LRCOG, we’ve met with all members of the council to start that process,” Moore said. “There will be some additional meetings necessary to continue to work through the process and identify what’s going to work out in this redistricting process.”

Council members said they hope to agree to a district map ahead of the Oct. 20 meeting, during which a public hearing will take place before the council’s approval can be given.

Boat Ramp

Council members also approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission for a boat ramp to be constructed at the former Scottish Packing Co. site in South Lumberton, which is being converted into a park.

The city was previously awarded a $1.9 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant, involving the Lumberton Loop project that will connect about an eight-mile walking trail through the city. The estimated cost of $144,000 for the boat ramp will be paid for from the BRIC Grant funds.

The MOA is set up very similarly to an MOA for a fishing pier at Stephens Park, Love said; Stephens Park is located about one mile further north on the Lumber River. The Wildlife Commission will handle the design, engineering, permitting and construction for the boat ramp.

Neighborhood Improvement

In other business, Council also approved the application for $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization Program funds.

The program is designed to provide grants to local governments for housing, housing-related activities and public facilities that support activities for low- to moderate-income individuals.

“We’ve been able to go through town to perform surveys, walk through homes and contact individuals with needs that meet the program qualifications,” said Ben Jones, representing The Adams Company, which has worked with the city on the project. “The program will consist of demolition and temporary relocation and reconstruction of four homes in the City of Lumberton.”

The number of homes chosen was four due to the cost involved, Jones said; in the event costs drop and they are able to also service a fifth home, an alternate will be included in the application.

The four homes chosen are on East Eighth, East 11th, Orange and North Seneca streets, Jones said; the alternate is on Starlight Drive.

A citizen participation plan and the resolution of adoption for the grant application were both approved by Council.

Housing related matters

— The City Council ratified approval of a Hazard Mitigation Grant Award regarding damaged homes from Hurricane Florence; the grant has been received and executed, and its ratification by Council was simply an administrative matter.

— The City Council approved a request that two properties on MLK Drive be declared as surplus and sold. The city acquired the properties through foreclosure and has no use for the land; they will be sold by sealed bid, with all bidder advised they will be completely responsible for what it may take to make the homes on the properties become legally habitable.

— The City Council approved the acceptance of a parcel of land donated to the city by Larry Britt. The vacant lot, located on Hollywood Drive, is within the East Lumberton Mill Village District, and is large enough to build a home on, Moore said. There is $2,280.15 in taxes owed on the land, which the city will now pay, though most of that is owed to the city itself.

— The City Council directed the City Clerk to investigate the petition for an annexation request by Oakridge Land Development Company for 15 lots located in the Amberdale Subdivision.

— The City Council scheduled a public hearing for the Nov. 3 meeting regarding a Special Use Permit requested by Mark Morgan for a new road system and right-of-way dedication for a property on Elizabethtown Road, where a 64-unit multifamily development is proposed.

In other business

— The City Council approved a generator maintenance service contract with Gregory Poole Equipment Company to continue maintenance of 35 generators used across all city departments. These generators are mostly on sewer sites, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said. The cost is $39,731.77 per year, or $79,463.54 over the two-year contract, and will be divided among the city departments proportionate to how many generators each department uses.

— The City Council approved an engineering agreement with The Wooten Company for their services on a well relocation project. The cost of $475,850 will be paid through Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (ASADRA) funds. The design of this project is more complicated than most Public Works projects, Armstrong said; this includes a series of test wells to explore various potential sites for the relocation.

— The City Council approved a contiguous annexation request by Jordan Bowley for property on Arbor Lane.

— The City Council approved a rezoning and Special Use Permit request by Mayor Bruce Davis or property on Griffin Street to allow for the development of a cemetery. Due to the mayor’s involvement, Mayor Pro Tem Leroy Rising presided over the portion of the meeting regarding this matter.

— The City Council approved the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds: $2,000 to the Robeson Community College Foundation for its fundraiser golf tournament to be held next week; $1,800 for the Sharing and Caring Holiday Program sponsored by Rep. Charles Graham; $1,200 to Colors of Life, Inc. for the annual Thanksgiving Giveaway and Christmas Dinner; $1,050 to Make a Wig Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month; $1,000 for Octoberfest in Precinct 5; $500 to Precinct 8 Community Day; and $250 to Carolina Pines for beautification.