Lumberton parade returns Nov. 20, entries open

October 7, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christmas Parade is making a comeback after a two year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cindy Kern, the executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce which organizes the parade each year, confirmed that this year’s parade is set to take place Nov. 20, the Saturday leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We’re excited here at the chamber to bring the parade back to Lumberton,” Kern said.

The Lumberton Christmas Parade typically begins the procession of holiday parades throughout Robeson County. But, last year Lumberton led the charge in a series of canceled parades in Maxton, Pembroke, St. Pauls, Marietta, Red Springs, Rowland and Fairmont.

Last year, Kern said the Chamber, like many other organizations, didn’t have much of a choice in the matter, with the virus looming and health precautions at the forefront of planning all events.

A similar fear loomed that the same trend would return this year with the Robeson Region Agricultural Fair, the Labor Day Yard Sale and Family Fourth Celebration — all events that draws thousands — each being cancelled this year after a summer spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

As tradition goes, the parade begins on First Street in downtown Lumberton travels uptown 29 blocks down Elm Street ending at Biggs Park Mall. Crowds numbering in the thousands line up the streets and sidewalks in between.

As done each year, the parade will likely feature intricately decorated floats, high school bands, commercial floats, churches, dignitaries, several dance troops, beauty queens, antique tractors and vehicles, and entries are still open, Kern said.

“The chamber is currently selling floats,” she added.

Volunteers have been put to task preparing for this year’s Parade.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or participate in this year’s parade should contact the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-739-4750.