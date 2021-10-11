Fayetteville police ask for the public’s help in locating 2 missing juveniles

October 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Daqura Bryant, left, and Des’Nae Bryant have been reported missing by family members. Anyone with information on the Bryant sisters’ whereabouts can contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at 910- 433-1500 ext. 2214 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).</p>

<p>Des’Nae Bryant</p>

FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating two teens who went missing earlier this month.

Des’Nae Bryant was last seen on Oct. 1 along Blue Street in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The 17-year-old stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140-150 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair seen styled in an afro.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie, Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and blue jeans.

She is believed to be with her 15-year-old sister Daqura Bryant. Both sisters are listed as a runaways and have been missing since Oct. 1, according to the police department.

Daqura Bryant is described as standing about 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 125-135 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Her hair was also braided at that time.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Des’Nae Bryant or Daqura Bryant, they are asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at 910- 433-1500 ext. 2214 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing an anonymous online tip sheet at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free P3 Tips app in Apple’s App Store or Google Play for Android devices.