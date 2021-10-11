City of Lumberton discourages door-to-door trick-or-treating, plans 2 events

October 11, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer
The City of Lumberton has planned two drive-thorough trunk-or-treating events this Halloween on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. City officials are discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating this year due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

The City of Lumberton has planned two drive-thorough trunk-or-treating events this Halloween on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. City officials are discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating this year due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — For the second year in a row, the City of Lumberton will not endorse door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“Due to continued COVID-19 concerns, the City of Lumberton does not encourage door-to-door trick-or-treating this year,” a statement from the City of Lumberton’s Recreation Department read in part.

The decision is based on guidance recommended by the Robeson County Health Department as well as Public Safety officials, according to the release.

“While CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) states trick-or-treating is fine, the caveat is ‘If you are vaccinated, you can get out there,’” said Bill Smith, the director of the Robeson County Health Department. “Taking into consideration that no one under 12 is vaccinated, that only 22% of the 12- to 17-year-old children are vaccinated in Robeson County (which is half of the state average) and only 35% of our adults are fully vaccinated, one can see we do not meet the ‘if vaccinated’ standard.”

Smith said that in moderation and within small neighborhoods of friends and family, there should be nothing wrong in going door-to-door if the occupants are vaccinated and do not mind, however, the “wholesale onslaught of children and adults descending on neighborhoods” has become the practice prior to the pandemic.

“In our area, door-to-door has become vans of children being transported around. Costume masks add very little protection so grouping is discouraged,” Smith said.

Instead of the popular Halloween activity, the city has planned two drive-through trunk or treating events to take the place on the north and south side of Lumberton. During the events, participants are encouraged to dress in costume but must remain in their vehicle as they drive through the parking lot to receive candy from event volunteers by opening a car window or trunk door.

The first event will take place on Oct. 28 at the Parkview Activity Center. The drive-through, located on the southside of Lumberton at 204 Inman St., will take place 4-6 p.m.

The second drive-through will take place 6-to-8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, also known as Northeast Park. The drive-through takes the place of the Candy Fest, a trunk-or-treating event that has drawn thousands in recent years.

The town of Pembroke will follow last year’s blue print with a similar drive-through trunk-or-treat event 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Related Articles