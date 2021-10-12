Moscoso to speak at RCC Thursday for Hispanic Heritage Month

October 12, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robeson Community College has several festivities planned for students to get involved and learn more about the cultural and historical significance and contributions of the Hispanic community.

All week long, students will be given trivia questions to answer through their student email accounts. The questions will be relevant to RCC’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage.

The college will host guest speaker Emy Moscoso Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m followed by a performance showcasing Hispanic culture, dance and music. During this time, the RCC culinary department will provide food samples of Hispanic dishes as refreshments for all who attend. This series of events will take place in the Student Center located in Building 13.

Moscoso was born and raised in Guatemala and came to the United States when she was 19 years old. She immediately started working in a manufacturing plan from 2:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., but did not speak any English. The language barrier was difficult, so she decided to learnEnglish and attended a community college, taking free English as a Second Language courses, with her classes fitting in her work schedule.

In 2003, she enrolled at Robeson Community College to study Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) and graduated with the honor of being the most improved student. In 2004, she became a CNA after completing the nurse aide I and II classes, allowing her job opportunities in home health. In 2005, she obtained a certificate to become a Spanish interpreter and in 2006, she studied to become a tax preparer.

In 2008, she welcomed the birth of her son Marcos and started her own business as a tax preparer and Spanish interpreter. She is currently studying accounting and has a passion to serve her community in any way that she can.