McDonalds gives educators free Thank You Meals this week

October 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

CHICAGO — This week, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators by giving out free breakfast Thank You Meals.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

All educators, such as teachers, administrators and school staff, can head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast. Each educator is limited to one meal per day.

Local McDonalds owned and operated by Rust Enterprises Inc. are participating in the meal giveaways. Participating locations owned by the company are Lumberton, Fairmont, St. Pauls, Pembroke, Gray’s Creek and Whiteville.

The Thank You Meals will be served in a Happy Meal box and consist of an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald’s franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers’ Night, coordinating food drops at educators’ homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic.

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s owner/operator based in Miami, Florida. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

The restaurant chain also encourages everyone to share stories and videos on social media like Twitter, TikTok and Instagram that honor educators using the hashtag #ThankYouMeal through Oct. 15.

“From spotlighting the most heartfelt thank-yous on our social channels, to local Owner/Operators surprising teachers with a breakfast delivery to their school, we’ll celebrate select educators across the country in big and small ways,” according to a press release from the company.