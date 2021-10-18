Search continues for missing St. Pauls woman

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Shown is a helicopter used Monday by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division near Rowland in search of a St. Pauls woman last seen on Sept. 26. Robeson County sheriff’s investigators, North Carolina Search and Rescue Teams, and personnell from Robeson County EMS and Robeson County 911 Center worked together Monday to search areas for the missing woman. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Lawrence Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The search continues for a 42-year-old St. Pauls woman reported missing by a family member last week.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and North Carolina Search and Rescue teams from State Emergency Management were on Monday searching areas like Hubbard Road near Rowland in connection to the “suspicious disappearance” of 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, formerly of High Point, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators will also be searching other areas of interest near Rowland throughout the day. The searching of these specific areas are the result of information and evidence obtained during the investigation,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division are assisting with the investigation. Robeson County EMS and Robeson County 911 Center are assisting with search efforts and coordination.

Lawrence was last seen Sept. 26 at her residence at 175 Coy Road in St. Pauls, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12.

Lawrence is described as a white female who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Lawrence has brown hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday, Lawrence’s gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located by a sheriff’s detective and seized after a traffic stop in the area off N.C. 710 North in Red Springs.

Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was driving the vehicle and arrested by investigators. He was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.