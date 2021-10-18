Local FFA members raise more than $1,500 in Mental Miles Pledge Run

October 15, 2021
PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings joined other administrators in applauding 92 employees for their years of service during a luncheon on Thursday
Collectively, the group has dedicated 1,175 years to the university, the state of North Carolina and, more importantly, to the students.
“That’s phenomenal. It’s an honor to be here and to celebrate with you. Whether you’ve been here five years or 25 years, I want to personally thank you for your service and what you do every day for this university and our students.
Each employee was presented with a plaque, a gift before having their photo taken with the chancellor.
“You are impacting the lives of each other.” Cummings said. “You are impacting the lives of students — who, with your help — can achieve their dream. You are influencing the next generation and generations to come. What you accomplish here daily and what you do, along with your passion for UNCP, makes a profound difference in the lives of other people.”
After receiving her award as the only 35-year recipient, Interim Provost Zoe Locklear was given a standing ovation for her life-long dedication to the institution. Locklear, who recently announced her retirement, served as the founding dean of the School of Education.
Five Years
Employees recognized for five years of service are: Shenna Christian, Lucinda Callahan, Wanda Monroe, Phyllis Smith, Chris Swett, Michael Bullard, Austin Sheppard, Joye Gibson, Jocelyn Graham, Joseph Howell Jr., Brittany Hunt Oxendine, Bobby Locklear, Mark Locklear, Kasey Jones, Jaquala Lyons, MaRyia Bass-Maynor, Chunmei Yao, Leah Quick, Lyndon Bullard, Kelley Koch, Andrew Reese, Drew Richards, Okoye Whittington, Mark Gogal, Labretta McBryde, Keith Oxendine, Trudy Anderson, Melissa Gainey, Willis Glassgow, Billy Hunt, Celestine Hunt, Kelvin Jacobs and Damon Richardson.
10 Years
Employees recognized for ten years of service are: Jasmine Coleman, Tammy Little, Audria Cummings, April Schmitz, Wesley Frazier, Michael Pruitt, Amanda Spayd, LaRhonda Darnell, Samuel Graham, Tonya Baxley and Nicole Snipes,
15 Years: Employees recognized for 15 years of service are: Alesia Cummings, Dwayne Harris, Saprina Oxendine, Paula Cummings, Sherry Chance, Frances Fields, Andrea Branch-Jacobs, Karen Miller, Bernice Oxendine, Amy Oxendine, Loria Huggins, Carla Jones, Janice Brown, Crystal Oxendine, Mary Baynes, Frances Hunt, Ala Locklear and Stan Locklear.
20 Years
Employees recognized for 20 years of service are: Stephen Brooks, Takisha Bullard, Leanie Lewis, Shannon Maynor, Penny Oxendine, Tony Chavis, Dinna Edgell, Luciana Hunt, Paul O’Neill, Greg Harris, Bridget Jones, Ronald Locklear, Teresa Bryant, Sherlene Chavis, Brenda Bullard, Francis Hunt and Sean Breeden.
25 Years:
Employees recognized for 25 years of service are: Carolyn Oxendine, Diane Locklear, Lisa Mitchell, Kevin Pait, Karen Swiney, Pecouse Lucas, Penny Locklear and Katina Blue.
30 Years:
Employees recognized for 30 years of service are: Jennifer Carter, Tela Brooks, John Hays and Gloria Hunt.
35 Years:
Recognized for 35 years of service was Interim Provost Zoe Locklear.