Local FFA members raise more than $1,500 in Mental Miles Pledge Run

October 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Annabeth Cox, a member of the Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter, participates in a recent Mental Miles Pledge Run hosted by the FFA chapter on Oct. 9 at the Lumberton High School track in honor of World Mental Health Awareness Day. A total of $1,199 was raised at the Mental Miles Pledge Run, in addition to more than $400 of pledge money. The funds raised will be donated to Riverbend Services, a mental health organization and counseling service for children in Lumberton.

Lumberton Future Farmers of America members Kamryn McInnis, middle, Paige Leggett, Brittany Collins and others participate in a recent Mental Miles Pledge Run on Oct. 9. During the event, members walked laps around the track from 8 a.m. to noon.