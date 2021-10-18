Robeson County Humane Society benefit is Thursday

LUMBERTON —The ribbon was cut Friday for the opening of downtown Lumberton’s first art gallery, the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

Local artist and city and county officials gathered Friday as the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new gallery to the fold. As people mingled throughout the two-storied gallery, television screens displayed the renovation process, which began nearly two years ago. Located at 302 N. Chestnut St., Inner Peace once housed the Kimbrell’s Furniture store.

“I couldn’t do this without community. I couldn’t even stand here without the community standing behind me because somebody had to tell somebody about Melvin Morris,” said Melvin Morris, the owner and curator of the gallery. “This place is not about me. It’s about community.”

Deputy City Manager Branden Love said the opening of the new gallery does not only shed light on the art community in Lumberton, but also serves as a good example of the development needed in downtown Lumberton.

“To be able to show somebody what can be done with these buildings downtown … We’ve got buildings with great bones and people like Melvin come in and spend their time, their money, their resources and make it look like what we see today. That’s really amazing,” Love said.

Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas said that he has encouraged the staff over the last few year to do whatever they can to reinvigorate downtown Lumberton.

“The arts is a huge part of that,” Thomas said.

The opening served as the second for Inner Peace. The previous location on Roberts Avenue closed toward the end of 2019 and Morris planned to begin renovating the new site soon afterward, with the goal of completing the renovation project by the summer of 2020, but COVID-19 waylaid those plans.

Morris resumed renovation efforts earlier this year and with more than triple the space of the previous location he has plenty of room to expand his arts center vision.

The look of the new space has industrial feel while keeping some of the historic aspects of the building, said Sara Voecks, the center’s Marketing and Art director. Artwork from Morris, Voeks and the gallery’s resident artist Bucken Benson are already on display throughout the gallery.

The next major project for Morris is raising funds to replace the elevator original to building to make the gallery more accessible.

“Every event that we hold, 100% of the funds we raise will go towards this elevator,” Morris said.

In addition to the gallery, the space includes a kitchen, lobby on the second floor. The next task will be to complete the third floor, which will have in-house studio space that will include a print studio, gift shop and photography studio.

Morris’ hope is that the space will be a central location for workshops and classes for artist young and old. Other events, like jazz nights, poetry reading, summer camps, and the exhibition will also be at the space.

The building will also serve as an event space for people to rent. Three chefs and an on-site photographer will be on hand for events, as will be Voecks, who also is a freelance photographer and graphic artist, who will work on graphics for invites or fliers.

The new arts gallery will also house an office for the Robeson County Arts Council.

“The Robeson County Arts Council has a long history of working with Melvin,” Brianna Goodwin, president of the Arts Council. “He’s been a wonderful contributing partner to us. He’s done so much for our children in the community and we just so look forward to continuing the work.”

“As a county, we’re always encouraging new businesses to come in to help us grow,” said County Commissioners Pauline Campbell.

Due to COVID-19, gallery hours are by appointment only. Call 910-802-4340 to schedule.