Robeson County Humane Society benefit is Thursday

October 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society will conduct its Bark at the Moon benefit on Thursday.

Members of the public are invited to attend the benefit which will take place 6-8 p.m. at RCHS, 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The benefit will feature light refreshments. Donations and supplies are welcome. For more information, call RCHS at 910-738-8282.