RCC displays what’s “Made In Robeson”

October 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

A total of 175 high school students participated in Robeson Community College’s Made in Robeson event.

Held in conjunction with National Manufacturing Month, the event showcased 25 manufacturing companies in the county and offered students the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about them.

After Made in Robeson, RCC staged a job fair and vaccine clinic, where 32 people received flu shots and 18 were administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.