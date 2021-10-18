Commissioners OK grant to improve emergency radio system at 911 backup center

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners approved a grant Monday to replace the radio system at the Emergency 911 Center’s backup location on Commerce Drive.

The project is funded by a $106,899.99 grant from the North Carolina 911 Board, which was approved by commissioners during a regular meeting Monday. The total project cost is $400,000 which will be paid for through state Emergency 911 funds, according to Chad Deese, director of the 911 Center in Robeson County.

The backup center was built as a result of state legislation that required an identical center to be built in case of service loss or building loss, according to Deese.

The ModUcom system used at the backup center was installed in 2011. However, the county is upgrading to new radios which will interface with VIPER radio systems used throughout the state, he said.

“This grant funding will replace having to use any county funding on that,” Deese said.

Deese told The Robesonian after the meeting that the project is slated to begin in January and should take about eight months to complete.

“We appreciate everything that you do,” said Commissioner Judy Sampson.

“Very good job,” Commissioner Tom Taylor said.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved amending its economic incentives package with Elkay Plumbing Products, which is the anchor tenant in the I-95/I-74 Industrial Park. The agreement initially approved in August consisted of the awarding of the tax grants to the company. The tax grants are contingent upon the “timely completion” of the facility, a minimum property investment of $5.5 million and the creation of 20 new jobs at the site. The company has three years to meet those obligations, according to the agreement.

In the state of North Carolina, counties can’t abate taxes, according to Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County Economic Development. So, the county rebates a portion of the taxes in agreements.

Elkay has seen substantial costs as it continues construction in the park, Jones said. Thus, it requested for the county to reevaluate the incentives package.

“Ultimately we proposed a 10-year incentive package for the company. The first three years originally that was approved by the board was at 75% for the first three years, 50% corresponding in real estate property for the remaining of the 10 years,” Jones said.

The company requested from commissioners that all 10 years may be refunded at 75% on real estate property only. No changes were made on the personal property comprisingmachinery and equipment, according to Jones.

“In addition, the employment profiles that the company has provided along with the capital investment that the company has provided releases other grant funds that this project is tied to,” Jones said.

Also approved on Monday was:

A request by Lacy Cummings to rezone a 2.29 acre tract of land from a Highway Commercial District to a Residential Agricultural District for single family living at the corner of Deep Branch Road and Lowe Road in Pembroke.

A special use permit request from AMC Auto Sales to establish a used car dealership, mechanic shop and auto repair shop on a 4 acre tract on N.C. 211 West in Philadelphus.

A resolution to advertise a $4,000 bid plus the cost of advertising for surplus property on Pansey Drive in Maxton.

Refinancing three separate water bonds including General Obligation Refunding Bond Series 2021 A at $2,855,810.42; Series 2021 B at $2,809,070; and Series 2021 C at $3,215,097.37. The bonds were refinanced for better interest rates, according to Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue.

An interlocal agreement for E-911 Services between Robeson County and the town of Parkton.

A notice to proceed with asbestos abatement in the former Department of Social Services Building and Cancer Institute located at 435 Canton Road in Lumberton. The $162,000 bid by Contaminant Control Inc. was accepted with a project completion date of Jan. 4, 2022.

A Municipal Lease and Option Agreement between Home Trust Bank and Fairmont Rural Fire Department Inc.

