Lumberton teen dies in car crash, family organizes Go Fund Me

October 19, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Family organizes Go Fund Me to assist with funeral expenses

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The family of a local high school student, who died in a car crash over the weekend in Raleigh, has launched a Go Fund Me page to assist with funeral expenses.

Jeremiah Williams, a student at Lumberton Senior High School, was killed Sunday when a vehicle he was traveling in ran off of Capital Boulevard and crashed into a bridge abutment near Fairview Road, according to a report by WRAL news. In addition to Williams, four other teens were killed in the vehicle, including a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and another 17-year-old boy.

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement Tuesday regarding the death of Williams.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County extends our deepest condolences to the family of Jeremiah Williams. Jeremiah, a 17-year-old student at Lumberton Senior High School, was tragically killed in a car accident early Sunday morning in Raleigh, NC. Please remember Jeremiah’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

Cassandra Black, the aunt of Williams and mother of Mi-Keal Freeman, another victim in the car crash, organized a Go Fund Me page titled “Homegoing Service for jeremiah and mi-keal” to assist with funeral expenses.

“Please consider donating if you can, as any amount will truly help us,” Black stated on the Go Fund Me page. “We need to raise funds in order to cover funeral expenses for both Jeremiah and Mi-Keal.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 71 donors had donated a combined total of $3,500 towards the $20,000 goal.