Lumberton teen dies in car crash, family organizes Go Fund Me

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here unanimously approved moving forward with a partnership involving the Robeson County Public Library in efforts to relocate the Hector MacLean Library to the town’s former youth center across the street.

Commissioners voted in support of the decision to work with the Robeson County Public Library, which seeks to relocate from 106 S. Main St. to the former youth center across the street. The youth center has been at the core of lively debates for years as the commissioner board grappled with the direction of the center’s operations and its services to the youth in the community.

The building, at 105 S. Main St., operated as a Youth Opportunity Center from 2001-2005 where children were tutored and given job training. It also once housed a post office.

The commissioner board met Tuesday with Robeson County Public Library trustees and members of its board of directors in a special-called meeting ahead of its regular 6 p.m. meeting to discuss plans.

“We have entertained the opportunities of multiple organizations and individuals over the previous four years and we just haven’t hit that gold mine yet, but this may be it,” Commissioner Charles Kemp said during the special-called meeting.

“I am 100% in on this project,” Kemp said.

During the regular meeting, commissioners gave full support for the relocation effort.

The next steps are securing additional funding sources in the effort, Town Manager Hank Raper said during the regular meeting. Plans to approach Robeson County Commissioners for help in funding were mentioned.

The youth center building needs $50,000 to $60,000 worth of renovation work done before it is operational, according to town officials.

Katie Fountain, director of Robeson County Public Library, and Raper led commissioners, RCPL board members and staff members, on a tour through the vacant youth center as commissioners and Robeson County Commissioner Pauline Campbell followed. Fountain said plans for the building include possible study rooms, a computer lab and creative rooms for children. The ideas of offering youth activities and programs for adults like resume building were discussed during the meeting.

One room could support 20 computers, which would make the Fairmont location the largest lab in the Robeson County Public Library system, Fountain said.

“There really are no limits to what can be done when we have the staffing and space to do so,” Fountain said.

“This is a great thing that you’re doing partnering with this library board,” said Pauline Campbell, vice chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and member of the library board. “You have my full support.”

In other business, commissioners engaged in a passionate debate after Mayor Charles Townsend cast the tiebreaker vote to demolish an abandoned residence on 201 N. Pine St.

Voting in favor of the demolition were Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree and Commissioners Charles Kemp and Heather Seibles. Commissioners Terry Evans, Monte McCallum and Felecia McLean voted in opposition.

The home is uninhabitable according to Town Attorney Jessica Scott.

“It was significantly damaged as a result of fire,” she said of the house.

Efforts were made to contact Stacey Oxendine, who owns the home, but Oxendine has not responded to the town or cleared the lot. The town has been working on the project since 2016, Scott said.

Commissioner Terry Evans said that the town shouldn’t single out one house to demolish.

“So let’s throw in all of them and let’s be through with it,” Evans said.

He also said the town should demolish more than one house with its Nuisance Abatement budget of $6,840.

Kemp told commissioners he had received a quote for the home to be demolished at $4,500 years ago. Scott told The Robesonian that the cost of the demolition project had not been determined at the time of its approval Tuesday.

McCallum accused commissioners of “singling out” the house since it is close to another commissioner’s home.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree said the home is near his, but the area experiences heavy foot traffic from town residents. McCree said the decision was made to benefit residents and the home did not pose an issue to him, it actually lowered his property taxes.

McCallum then asked about houses in other traveled areas of town like the Old Field section. He also reminded commissioners of residents in that area which experience sewage backup in their homes when it rains.

“You need to understand and see what you’re doing,” McCallum said.

Justin Elk, assistant fire chief at Fairmont City Fire Department, offered to help commissioners with disposing of abandoned homes. Elk said the department could burn homes for training exercises, clearing the land for a fraction of the cost to hire an outside company.

Commissioner Felecia McLean said the idea had been brought up before, but not acted on.

Scott and Jenny Larson, the town’s finance director and clerk, told The Robesonian after the meeting that obstacles that can prevent the fire department from stepping in include heirs to the properties who are unreachable and the presence of asbestos in the houses that pose health risks.

In other business, commissioners approved closing Main Street on Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for its Christmas Parade.

Commissioners were also reminded of the town’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 in the Town Hall parking lot. The event will take place from from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Commissioners also approved grant administration and engineering contracts with LKC Engineering for Brown Street Pump Station Improvements.

Also approved on Tuesday was Community Development Block Grant compliance plans and ordinances for FY2015 and FY2020 CDBG infrastructure projects.

The next board of commissioners meeting will take place on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.