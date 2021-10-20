Robeson County offers jobs

October 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County Solid Waste Director Gene Walters, middle, standing, reviews Wednesday paperwork during Robeson County’s Job Fair event in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center located at 38 Legend Road in Lumberton. More than 50 people attended the job fair, which took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event, applications were accepted for the following positions: Robeson County 911 telecommunicators, Emergency Medical Services workers, transit drivers, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, sanitation drivers, sheriff’s deputies and detention officers.

