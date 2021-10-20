Tuesday crash leaves 2 Robeson County men dead

October 20, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Tuesday single-vehicle crash near Lumberton has left two Robeson County men dead, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.J. Miles responded about 10:06 p.m. to the crash on McDuffie Crossing Road near Emma Jane Road about 8.5 miles north of Lumberton, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Abraham Canales Flores, 37, of Lumberton, died after the 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck he was operating on McDuffie Crossing Road ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, according to Locklear. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene by Robeson County EMS.

His passenger, 31-year-old Justin Kyle Stewart, of Shannon, was transported to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment. Stewart died Wednesday as a result of his injuries, Locklear said.

The men were not restrained at the time of the crash and were pinned in the vehicle. Toxicology reports are pending to determine impairment, he said.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Locklear said. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.