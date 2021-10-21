Lumbee Tribe Supreme Court disqualifies Ron Oxendine from chairman race

PEMBROKE — Ron Oxendine has been disqualified from the running for chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

The Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina ruled on the decision Wednesday, after finding that Oxendine was in violation of the Article VIII of Constitution of The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina which states that candidates must maintain a principle place of residence within the tribal territory preceding one year prior to January 2022, which is when the next chairman’s term is set to commence.

“[T]he Court is not convinced the Petitioner (Oxendine) resides in the Tribal Territory with the intent to remain indefinitely. He has not demonstrated the necessary intent of 1-year prior to January 2022 to remain in the Tribal Territory indefinitely,” transcripts from the final supreme court decision read in part.

The tribal supreme court heard arguments after David Locklear petitioned the court Oct. 6. Locklear was represented by Attorney Gary Locklear and Ron Oxendine was represented by Attorney Walt Tippett.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found that Oxendine could not provide enough evidence that his principle place of residence was 1837 Hezekiah Road in Maxton, which is considered Lumbee Tribe territory. The court also was not convinced that Oxendine ever intended to remain at the address “as has been overwhelmingly substantiated in this candidate challenge,” according to court documents.

One of the deciding factors of the court’s decision was loan documents contradicting Oxendine’s intent to use a Southern Pines property he owned as a vacation or retirement home. According to the court the documents “state otherwise and the absence of any evidence showing any financial commitment to remaining in the Tribal Territory given his obvious means to do so.”

“The Petitioner’s evidence and the Respondents own admissions and actions prove to this Court by a Preponderance of the Evidence that he has failed to meet the Constitution’s eligibility requirements to hold office.”

Oxendine told The Robesonian Thursday that the courts had lost its purpose, which was determining whether he had successfully established residence.

“They’re more interested in what I could do with the resources I have, or my financial status, more so than in the last 15 months have I lived in Robeson County and established residence,” Oxendine said. “Every day changes circumstances but their interpretation based on the way I read in the order, is just because I have options led them to believe I don’t live here in Robeson County the year prior to being sworn in. In my opinion that’s not what the purpose of the court was for.”

Oxendine maintains that he has been a resident of Hezekiah Road since September of 2020.

“They needed to address residency and what’s going on from the time I arrived, the 26th of September, until to date, not about what I could potentially do or where I might potentially live or could live next week. That’s just not the purpose of what the court was for,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine also questioned the timing of the petition.

“Doing this just three weeks before the election, that’s not right,” Oxendine said. “I’ve announced on February that I was running. Why didn’t someone bring it up then?”

Oxendine filed on the first day of two-week filing period. He was facing three other candidates for the chairman seat including Theresa Locklear, who serves on the Pembroke Town Council; John Lowery, a former Lumbee Tribal Council member; and Corbin Eddings, a current Lumbee Tribal Council member. The sitting chairman, Harvey Godwin Jr. is serving his second consecutive term, meaning he is not eligible to seek reelection.

Oxendine has served as the COO and later as vice president for Operations of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, LLC 2012-2020, and created the 8(a) Program for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

He said he was running for the chairman seat to serve the members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and bring an objective business approach to the tribal government, according to his biographical information.

The supreme court issued an order on Oct. 8 suspending the distribution of absentee ballots until the court could decide the matter between Locklear v. Oxendine. The order was immediately lifted following the court’s decision to disqualify Oxendine.

Polls for the Lumbee Tribal elections open Nov. 9.

