Lumberton vigil honors lives of domestic violence victims

Southeastern Family Violence Center staff members sing "The Blessing" during a candlelight vigil Thursday at the Lumberton Plaza. The vigil honored victims who died as a result of domestic violence. Emily Locklear, executive director of Southeastern Family Violence Center, speaks during a vigil held at the Lumberton Plaza to honor people who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence. More than 60 people gathered Thursday at the Lumberton Plaza to honor the memory of loved ones and victims who died as a result of domestic violence during a vigil hosted by Southeastern Family Violence Center.

LUMBERTON — “Domestic violence thrives in silence … As a society we all have a role in changing the narrative about what domestic violence is and to whom it happens.”

Those were the words spoken Thursday by Emily Locklear, executive director of Southeastern Family Violence Center, as a crowd of more than 60 people gathered in the Lumberton Plaza for a vigil that honored victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Andrea Jones died two weeks after filing a protective order. She died after being shot by her boyfriend who then committed suicide.

Some of Jones’ family members were in attendance Thursday. Jones’ cousin Latoya Walker lit a candle in her memory during the vigil.

Craig Hill and his 6-year-old grandson Jordan Robinson attended the vigil in honor of Jamia Hill. Robinson could be seen waving a flag that displayed the face of his mother, Jamia, who was gunned down in June 2019.

Jamia lost her life after a woman shot her while she was in a vehicle, according to her father, Craig Hill. He believes the shooting resulted from a dispute over a guy.

Craig Hill attended “to show that domestic violence is real.”

“Some people don’t take it seriously,” he said.

Hill also said he attended to show support to other people who lost loved ones.

The vigil took place online in 2020 because of health risks associated with COVID-19. However, COVID-19 did not stop several community members from showing support and respect to domestic violence victims and family members they left behind.

Mary Thomas-Locklear, a member of the SFVC board of directors, read aloud the names of 93 victims as family members, loved ones or SFVC worker Anna Register lit candles in their memory. Thomas-Locklear also shared the victims’ stories of abuse that changed the lives of their loved ones forever.

About 10 red silhouettes were placed around the plaza. The silhouettes served as silent victims bearing the stories of Robeson County residents who died at the hands of domestic violence.

“As you view the silent witnesses, we hope that you will realize that there are too many who remain in dangerous battering situations that you can help by educating yourself to the issues that prevail with battering situations,” Emily Locklear said.

“It is our hope too that you will begin to take action in your own community to ensure that domestic violence is taken seriously. After all, lives are at stake,” she added.

Joe Osman, a Robeson County assistant district attorney, said he recognized names on the list from court cases. He also shared that the district attorney’s office is committed to helping victims of domestic violence.

Osman said the vigil was meant to honor domestic violence victims, support their loved ones and encourage people to “advocate for lasting social change in our community and beyond.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines domestic violence as “abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship.”

“About one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported at least one impact of the violence (like being concerned for their safety),” according to the CDC.

Last year, 134 people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence related homicides in North Carolina alone, according to a domestic violence homicide report by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The number is an increase of 24.1% from the 108 victims reported by law enforcement agencies to the State Bureau of Investigations in 2019.

In 2020, there were 131 offenders reported, which is 29 more than the previous year, according to NCDPS.

Southeastern Family Violence Center, located on East Fifth Street in Lumberton, has served victims of domestic violence for 40 years. In 2020, SFVC provided services to 1,520 individuals which reflected an increase of 9% from the previous year, according to Emily Locklear. More than 7% were youth under the ages of 17, and another 7% were elders above the age of 60.

In addition, 78 adults and 63 children used the Center’s safe house to escape an abusive relationship. More than 4,660 nights of safe shelter were provided to victims of domestic violence and homeless individuals.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact SFVC at 910-739-8622. The center’s 24 hour crisis line can be reached at 1800-742-7794. For more information or resources, visit www.southeasternfamilyviolencecenter.org.