RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department and Red Springs Crime Stoppers program are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for a Thursday shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot at Westgate Terrace Apartments, according to the Red Springs Police Department. A 20-year-old Red Springs resident was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment after the shooting.

He remained in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit Friday, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

“A dark colored four door sedan (possibly a Acura) was seen pulling into the Westgate Apartments where two of the occupants were seen getting out of the dark colored vehicle,” according to the police department.

The people immediately began shooting at a occupied vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

An undisclosed amount of money is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Lt. McManus with the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. The identity of callers will remain confidential.